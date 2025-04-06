Mirel Turkes allowed eight minutes of added time at the Stade de la Tuilière, during which Diabaté and Okou scored Lausanne's winner. The visiting fans provoke the long stoppage time during the match.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Sion fans provoke a long stoppage time in which Diabaté and Okou decide the game.

"It has nothing to do with the fans, but with us," said Dejan Sorgic after the game.

Sion are still eight points clear of the barrage. Show more

As the 60th minute of the French-speaking derby between Lausanne and Sion ticked by, the Stade de la Tuilière was shrouded in smoke. The Sion fans who had made the journey were responsible for this, setting off fireworks in their sector.

Referee Turkes has no choice but to interrupt the match. The ball remains stationary in Lausanne for five minutes. In the end, Turkes allowed extra time - which proved to be the visitors' undoing.

Diabaté and Okou scored two goals in the 96th and 98th minutes respectively, ensuring that Sion were unable to distance themselves from the relegation battle. The lead to the barrage place remains at eight points.

"Nothing to do with the fans"

However, the Sion fans are not to blame: "It was logical that there would be such a long stoppage time. But it has nothing to do with the fans, it has to do with us," said Dejan Sorgic in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

After Winterthur on Wednesday, this is the second time in just a few days that Sion have conceded points in stoppage time. "It's a very bitter week. A point would have been deserved today. A counter-attack that we could have stopped earlier leads to a goal against. Things like that are being punished at the moment," said Sorgic.

