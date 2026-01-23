For Didi Hamann, the path to the title goes through France. But he also thinks Brazil, England, and Portugal have a good chance. However, he believes Portugal is stronger without 41-year-old CR7.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who will be the 2026 World Cup champion? Unsurprisingly, blue Sports expert Didi Hamann puts France at the top of his list.

Meanwhile, he also believes Portugal is capable of an upset, though he’s convinced that if Ronaldo plays, it could hurt the Portuguese team’s chances.

Hamann believes Switzerland can at least reach the Round of 16, “maybe even one round further.”

Didi Hamann counts France among the top favorites for the 2026 World Cup title. “The French probably have the best roster,” says the former German national team player in an interview with blue Sport. Despite the absence of striker Hugo Ekitiké, the French have outstanding players in every position.

“England in the final? It wouldn’t surprise me…”

In addition to France, Hamann also believes Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti and Portugal are capable of a strong World Cup run. However, he sees one unresolved question regarding the Portuguese: “Will Ronaldo play?” If Cristiano Ronaldo remains a starter, that could diminish the team’s chances.

Hamann also has England on his radar. Coach Thomas Tuchel has proven time and again that he can make the right decisions in big games. “If they were to reach the final, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Hamann: “Switzerland is very solid defensively”

Argentina does not appear on Hamann’s list. But that’s unlikely to bother the reigning world champions, led by superstar Lionel Messi, especially since they’ll be traveling to North America with their heads held high. The Albiceleste clearly dominated the World Cup qualifiers in South America, finishing 11 points ahead of second-place Ecuador. Nor does reigning European champion Spain feature in his remarks.

Hamann believes Switzerland is capable of a successful tournament. He says the Swiss national team has a “very good squad” and is usually extremely solid defensively. “I expect them to reach at least the round of 16, maybe even go one round further.”