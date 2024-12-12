Manchester City also lose at Juventus and are in danger of missing out on direct qualification for the round of 16 in the Premier League. For expert Didi Hamann, this also brings the end of star coach Pep Guardiola closer.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester City lost 2-0 at Juventus Turin and slipped to 22nd place in the Champions League table with just 8 points from 6 games.

With the games against Manchester United and Aston Villa, two difficult tasks await before Christmas. If the turnaround is not achieved, Hamann can imagine Pep Guardiola leaving the club.

"The point is not too far away where Pep Guardiola says of his own accord that the team needs a new impetus," says Hamann. Show more

Manchester City are deep in crisis. On Wednesday, the reigning English champions lost 2-0 at Juventus Turin and remain without a win for the 9th time in their last 10 games. With just 8 points from six games, they are even in danger of early elimination from the Premier League. What is going on with Pep Guardiola's star ensemble?

"Mladen (Petric) made an analysis earlier about a team that lacks will and hunger," said blue Sport expert Didi Hamann in the Champions League studio. "I have the feeling that's the case with City at the moment, which is also normal somewhere, because the players have won everything."

Is Guardiola quitting?

Two difficult tasks lie ahead before Christmas with the derby against United and the away game at Aston Villa. For Hamann, these are crucial games: "I believe that the point will be reached at some point. And the point is not too far away when Pep Guardiola says of his own accord that the team needs a new impetus."

Furthermore, it is by no means certain that Man City can achieve a turnaround in the new year. "It can get better, of course they have the players to do it," said Hamann. But: "But something seems to be missing because they now have most of the players back. Rodri won't be back for the whole season. The only thing Guardiola could keep would be if he said: 'I don't want to leave the sinking ship'."