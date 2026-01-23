Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or Ballack: When blue Sport confronts Didi Hamann with photos of former companions, memories of the 2002 World Cup, where he finished runner-up with Germany, come flooding back.

It's the World Cup again Didi Hamann thinks back to the final defeat against Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

No time? blue News summarizes for you Didi Hamann came very close to a great triumph as a player for the German national team in 2002.

However, the World Cup final was lost 2-0 to Brazil.

blue Sport shows Hamann pictures of his former teammates.

"How long did the man in the photo with the weird hairstyle follow you that night?" blue Sport wants to know from Didi Hamann. "I think it's Colina," says the former professional footballer, lifting the sheet in front of him and smiling. He is not looking at the former Italian top referee, but at Ronaldo.

The star striker who scored two goals in the final against Germany in 2002 to win the World Cup for Brazil. Ronaldo would not have haunted him in his dreams, he was "simply the best" of his time, but his missed chance at 0-0 would not have left him in peace for long. "If I had scored that goal, we would have had a very good chance of beating the Brazilians."

Hamann also counts Ronaldinho among the greatest. The world champion later even influenced Lionel Messi.

Didi Hamann (right) in a duel against Ronaldo (left) at the 2002 World Cup. IMAGO/Agencia MexSport

In addition to the two Brazilians, Hamann also talks about Michael Ballack. Germany's then captain and superstar missed the 2002 World Cup final after picking up a yellow card in the semi-final against South Korea. "Probably our most important player," says Hamann.

It is impossible to say whether Germany would have won the title with Ballack. The team had a chance even without its leading player. Looking back, Hamann still describes the 2002 World Cup as "the best time" in the national team.

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