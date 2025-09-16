blue Sport expert Didi Hamann is a big fan of the new Champions League mode. For him, one thing is clear: the league phase guarantees enormous excitement again this year.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Champions League has had a new league mode since last season.

The teams no longer play against each other in groups of four, but in a big league to qualify for the knockout phase.

For blue Sport expert Didi Hamann, the change is a great success and "the best thing UEFA has done in recent years." Show more

Juventus welcome Dortmund. Liverpool take on Atlético. Bayern meet Chelsea. Man City against Napoli. What sounds like quarter-final pairings is merely the list of the top matches of the first Champions League matchday on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

This is thanks to the new league mode that UEFA introduced in the Champions League last year. "It's the best thing they've done in recent years," enthuses blue Sport expert Didi Hamann ahead of the start of the top flight.

"In the old mode, you knew who would progress in six or seven of the eight groups. And that was the case almost every time," said the former Bayern and Liverpool professional, listing the weaknesses of the old group stage.

PSG "almost eliminated" two matchdays before the end

Instead, they now have "absolute cracker games" on the first matchday. "Last year, it went down to the last minute on matchday 8. PSG were almost eliminated two matchdays before the end."

As we all know, however, the French side made it into the top 24 and were even crowned Champions League winners in the end. Pure excitement is therefore guaranteed in the top flight. "That will be the case again. I'm a big fan of the new mode and I'm looking forward to it," said Hamann.

This year's campaign kicks off on Tuesday evening at 6.45 pm. Athletic Bilbao will host FC Arsenal and Union Saint-Gilloise will visit PSV Eindhoven. The matches at 9.00 p.m. will be followed by the first real cracker, Juventus Turin against Borussia Dortmund.

Incidentally, there are not only games on Tuesday and Wednesday to kick off the Premier League, but also on Thursday. With Manchester City - Napoli or Newcastle - Barcelona, further top-class matches are on the program. All matches will be broadcast live on blue Sport.