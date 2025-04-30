  1. Residential Customers
Dream goal festival in Barcelona Didi Hamann: "We've never seen anything like it"

Jan Arnet

30.4.2025

Incredible first half in the Champions League semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Inter Milan! Dream goals, excitement, spectacle. In the blue Sport studio, the experts are running out of superlatives.

30.04.2025, 21:11

30.04.2025, 22:32

"I've seen a lot of games in my life. But much better and more spectacular than this first half ... I'll have to search my memory for a long time," says blue Sport co-commentator Marcel Reif after just 40 minutes on location in Barcelona.

Ferran Torres has just scored the 2:2 in the spectacular semi-final first leg between Barça and Inter. "It's called a Champions League semi-final - and it is," says the 75-year-old Reif, who has seen countless matches in his long career as a commentator and TV pundit.

Video highlights. Dream boxes, tricks and Sommer's saves: Barça and Inter deliver a spectacle in the first leg

Dream boxes, tricks and Sommer's saves: Barça and Inter deliver a spectacle in the first leg

There is also clapping in the studio - even the presenter duo Roman Kilchsperger and Valentina Maceri as well as the two experts Marco Streller and Didi Hamann join in the clapping. Hamann says: "That was 45 minutes of fireworks! If Marcel (Reif) says he hasn't seen anything like it, then we haven't either."

And the spectacle continued after the change of ends ...

The course of the game in the first leg spectacle

1st minute: Marcus Thuram puts Inter ahead with a back heel

21st minute: Denzel Dumries scores with a side-footed shot to make it 2:0 for the visitors

24th minute: Barça can react - Lamine Yamal flicks the ball in

38th minute: Torres scores the equalizer for Barcelona

63rd minute: Dumfries puts Inter back in front

65th minute: Sommer with own goal after Raphinha hammer - 3:3!

Champions League

