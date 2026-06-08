Didier Deschamps makes way for a successor after the World Cup, probably Zinédine Zidane Keystone

Didier Deschamps is leading France through a major tournament for the last time. He has a spectacular team at his disposal for the planned crowning finale this summer.

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On Ascension Day, Didier Deschamps announced which 26 players will be traveling with him to the World Cup. At prime time, on France's biggest TV channel, the 57-year-old listed the stars in a sober tone. He saved the best for last: Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise. A total of 1.3 billion francs in the hands of the "Sélectionneur", who has long aroused ambivalent feelings among French football fans.

The names of the players may sound good, but the man who called them up is inconspicuous. On the face of it, Deschamps would be more likely to be categorized as an accountant or civil servant. His statements are also unspectacular, with every word carefully chosen and pronounced. The newsreader and Deschamps are surprisingly similar in appearance and choice of words.

The majority of the five million TV viewers who watch the "Journal de 20 Heures" have to be satisfied with the essentials. At least Deschamps briefly touched on what it means to put together such a list and to disappoint players such as Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani, who deserved to play but were not called up: "I'm only human and I have feelings."

A flair for the successful path

Didier Deschamps is not a showman. The French have long known that, and they wouldn't care if he was a producer with a flair for the spectacular. More than almost any other coach, however, the departing national team coach stands for football that is low on events and focused on results. Criticism of this attitude has grown from year to year, with calls for the much more popular designated successor Zinédine Zidane becoming ever louder. Deschamps' resignation after the World Cup, which he announced a year and a half ago, was half voluntary, half forced.

The fact that Deschamps remained in office for 14 years despite the controversial tactics proves just how successful he was. Six finals, three finals and a World Cup title after he took over the team in a deep crisis of purpose following three weak to very weak finals between 2008 and 2012. He only managed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in the barrage thanks to a 3:0 home win against Ukraine a few days after a 0:2 away win. Failure would probably have meant his early exit.

It is the difficult situations that Deschamps masters so impressively. He has a feel for the team, knows when changes need to be made and is quite unsentimental but self-critical. He brought the once ostracized Karim Benzema back into the national team when there was a shortage of strikers, or promoted Kylian Mbappé to captain instead of the more senior Antoine Griezmann, because he was better able to strengthen the team structure.

A spectacle at the end?

Deschamps' pragmatism now gives us hope that he will set off some fireworks at the end. With the attacking trio of Mbappé/Dembélé/Olise, who almost set themselves up, the only option is to go forward: pressing and possession. The last test matches, including against Brazil, point to a game with a lot of intensity and numerous moments of surprise. The answer to Deschamps' last tactics with France will come in the preliminary round against Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

Whether more offensive than last time or just as cautious as at the World Cups in Qatar and Russia, the goal remains the title. "We are among the favorites. But so are six or seven other teams," says Deschamps, who will be staying with his players at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel in the center of Boston and training on the grounds of Babson College, a 30-minute drive away.

The expectations of France are high, the potential is huge and the density of stars is high. Deschamps faces a demanding management team and a World Cup that is something of an encore for him personally. The unassuming Basque has long since been crowned immortal. From the first Champions League title of a French team in 1993, in which he was involved as captain of Olympique Marseille, to the lost World Cup final in 2022, he has been involved in every major French football success. At the latest when he no longer has to make his mark in prime time, people will remember him again.