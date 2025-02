The ban against Didier Tholot, coach of FC Sion, has been reduced from two to one match Keystone

The Swiss Football League reduces the penalty against Didier Tholot following an appeal by the club. The FC Sion coach will not have to watch another championship match from the stands.

Tholot had been shown a red card for complaining in the match against Lugano (3-2 defeat) on February 1 and was suspended for two matches. As he was not on the touchline in the following match against Servette (3:3), the punishment has been served.