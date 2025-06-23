  1. Residential Customers
Former international goalkeeper returns to VfL Diego Benaglio becomes a member of the Wolfsburg supervisory board

23.6.2025 - 15:29

Returns to VfL Wolfsburg as a member of the supervisory board: former goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.
As a goalkeeper, Diego Benaglio won the German championship and the DFB Cup with VfL Wolfsburg. Now the Swiss is returning to the club in a surprising role.

DPA

23.06.2025, 15:37

Champion goalkeeper and long-time Swiss national keeper Diego Benaglio is returning to VfL Wolfsburg - as a member of the supervisory board. The 41-year-old will be a member of the supervisory body from July 1, VfL announced.

"VfL is my club and Wolfsburg is my second home. I would like to give back something of what VfL has contributed to the most important years of my career," said Benaglio.

The Zurich native played for the "Wolves" from 2008 to 2017 before moving to AS Monaco in the French league. He won the German championship with VfL in 2009 and the DFB Cup in 2015.

Sebastian Rudolph, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is responsible for appointing him to the Supervisory Board of VfL Wolfsburg Fussball GmbH, which is heavily dominated by the parent company Volkswagen. "When I took office around a year ago, I said that we wanted to specifically strengthen the Supervisory Board with sporting expertise," said the VW Head of Communications. "It was always about finding the right person: A personality with a wealth of experience in football and a clear identification with VfL Wolfsburg. Diego Benaglio completely fulfills this profile."

