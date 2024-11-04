Dieter Hecking to try and keep VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga Keystone

Veteran Dieter Hecking is to prevent Bundesliga bottom club VfL Bochum from being relegated. The 60-year-old last worked as a coach in the Bundesliga more than five years ago.

Hecking must first clear up a shambles in Bochum. VfL picked up just one point from their first nine games with a goal difference of 9:29. Only Saarbrücken (1963) and SpVgg Greuther Fürth (2021) got off to a worse start to a Bundesliga season.

Peter Zeidler, who had arrived from St. Gallen, was sacked three weeks ago, as was Marc Lettau (sporting director). Since then, under interim coach Markus Feldhoff, there have been further crushing defeats against Bayern Munich (0:5) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2:7).

Dieter Hecking signed a contract in Bochum until the end of the season. Most recently, he was sports director at 1. FC Nürnberg (until May). In the Bundesliga, he most recently coached Borussia Mönchengladbach. He was replaced there by Marco Rose in summer 2019. Hecking will be introduced in Bochum on Tuesday. The gap to the non-relegation places is seven points.

