After recent poor results in the league and internal squabbles, Real Madrid must deliver against Manchester City. Can coach Alvaro Arbeloa get the team back on track?

Alvaro Arbeloa's relieved words perhaps unintentionally highlighted Real Madrid's current pitiful state. "This is Real Madrid, fighting to the end," said the coach. "Hopefully this really is a turning point, that everything will be better from now on."

Before the Champions League clash against Manchester City, Real had not beaten their arch-rivals from Barcelona. No, it was merely a victory in stoppage time at Spanish mid-table side Celta Vigo. They had previously lost twice in La Liga. Barça have regained the lead in the table. A win like this in faraway Galicia will do them good.

Courtois is confident of victory

However, it is doubtful whether it will be enough against coach Pep Guardiola's star ensemble on Wednesday. The record winners of the premier class are too busy with internal squabbles and external scandals. And it goes without saying that coach Arbeloa's chair is shaking badly after just two months in office - after all, they are only second in the league and have long since failed in the cup.

That leaves the Champions League. A kind of home-and-home competition for the Whites, they've actually always done well there. Perhaps this gives the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu a certain optimism. "It could be a great evening," said goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. "I'm sure we'll win."

Sporting matters have taken a back seat at Real of late. Instead, the racism scandal surrounding Vinicius Junior made waves. Seven days later, Antonio Rüdiger was once again in the less flattering headlines when his opponent accused him of "deliberate bodily harm". The German international had hit Diego Rico of FC Getafe, who was already lying on the ground, in the face with his knee.

And then there is Kylian Mbappé. The superstar has been absent for a good two weeks due to knee problems, which he preferred to have treated in Paris rather than Madrid. The 27-year-old will also be absent on Wednesday evening.

Haaland's comeback

However, the superstar should be on the pitch for City. After Erling Haaland did not play in the Cup win at Newcastle, the Norwegian is likely to challenge Real's defense in the first leg of the round of 16. Guardiola had rested Haaland due to ankle problems.

Although City's form in the league has been similarly modest to Real's, they are on an upward curve and can still win three titles. The English side won the treble three years ago. "You simply have to be there at the decisive moment of the season," said Guardiola. For the Catalan, it's not about losing or winning: "We have to be ourselves. That's my focus."

In any case, City must be vigilant until the end. Real Madrid have developed one quality under Xabi Alonso's successor Arbeloa: late goals. In seven of the 43-year-old's 13 games in charge so far, Real have scored after the 80th minute. This was also the case in the hoped-for turning point in Vigo, when Federico Valverde scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1.