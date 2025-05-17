Xabi Alonso and his family felt very much at home in Leverkusen. dpa

Xabi Alonso is adored in Leverkusen. His wife also feels very much at home in the Rhineland. Saying goodbye is difficult for both of them.

DPA dpa

Before his last game as Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso's wife said an emotional farewell to the club and his friends. "I have been so happy here and I am deeply grateful for the love and kindness I have received. Thank you to the friends I have made at the club and at school. I will always remember you with so much fondness," Nagore Aranburu wrote on Instagram. "I really hope our paths cross again somewhere in the world."

Alonso will sit on the Leverkusen bench against Mainz for the last time as head coach. The former world and European champion is leaving the Bundesliga club after the season to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. However, the 43-year-old has not yet confirmed this.

Alonso, who has been married to his wife since 2009 and has three children, joined Leverkusen in 2022 and won the league and cup double as well as the Super Cup in the previous season. The ex-professional also found it difficult to say goodbye. "The doors are open for everything. The club will remain in my heart forever. Of course, all doors are always open for a visit here," said Alonso.