Coach must go Dino Toppmöller sacked by Frankfurt

SDA

18.1.2026 - 14:20

After two and a half years, Dino Toppmöller is no longer coach of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt
After two and a half years, Dino Toppmöller is no longer coach of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt
Keystone

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Dino Toppmöller are parting ways. This was confirmed by the club of Swiss defender Aurèle Amenda on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2026, 14:20

18.01.2026, 14:56

U21 coach Dennis Schmitt and U19 coach Alexander Meier will take over the management of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on an interim basis.

Toppmöller came to Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 as the successor to Oliver Glasner, under whom Eintracht won the Europa League in 2022. Under Toppmöller, the club qualified for the Champions League via the Bundesliga for the first time in the club's history last season. However, things have gone downhill this season. The Champions League participants have only managed one win from their last seven league games.

