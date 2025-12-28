  1. Residential Customers
Goosebumps moment at Anfield Diogo Jota's children accompany Liverpool stars onto the pitch

dpa

28.12.2025 - 07:00

Liverpool FC fans will never forget their number 20.
Liverpool FC fans will never forget their number 20.
KEYSTONE

For the first time since Diogo Jota's accidental death, his former clubs met in the Premier League. Things got emotional before the match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton.

DPA

28.12.2025, 07:00

28.12.2025, 08:04

Before the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2:1 win), English champions Liverpool FC made an emotional gesture in memory of the deceased professional Diogo Jota, who played for both clubs during his career. Before kick-off at Anfield, Jota's sons Dinis and Duarte ran onto the pitch alongside LFC captain Virgil van Dijk.

Mural for Jota: "Forever 20"

Earlier in the day, a mural was unveiled near the stadium in honor of the Portuguese striker. It shows Jota forming his hands into a heart. "Forever 20" is written underneath. Jota's shirt number 20 will no longer be used at Liverpool FC after his death. The match was the first meeting between Liverpool and Wolves since the accident.

Jota's widow, Rute Cardoso, and her two sons had already attended the Premier League openers at Liverpool and Wolverhampton in August.

Jota and Cardoso had married two weeks before his death. The striker was killed in a car accident in Spain together with his brother in July. He was 28 years old.

