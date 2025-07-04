Ana Seiça, Jéssica Silva and Isabel Silva Amado (from left) after the European Championship match against Spain in Bern's Wankdorf Stadium. KEYSTONE

The Portuguese women's national team paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother in their European Championship opener against Spain. A minute's silence and black armbands ensured an emotional start to the tournament.

Petar Marjanović

It was a moment that got under your skin: At the Spain-Portugal European Championship match in Bern's Wankdorf Stadium, there was absolute silence as players and fans bid farewell to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. The two were killed in a car accident on Thursday morning - the whole of Portugal and the football world are in mourning.

When the minute's silence was announced, not only the rows of seats in the stadium fell silent. It was also silent in the aisles, at the stalls and on the stairs. There was no sound, just the quiet breathing of people.

Fans hold pictures of the deceased Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota before the European Championship match between Spain and Portugal at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern. KEYSTONE

Many had tears in their eyes, some simply let them run. It was a collective moment of grief rarely experienced in football. Particularly touching: in addition to the announcements in German and English, a Portuguese voice also spoke to the fans - a clear, calm message that now is the time to mourn together.

Spain and Portugal wear black armbands

Both teams wore black armbands. In the stands, fans held up self-painted signs, jerseys and pictures of Jota. Some hugged each other, others stood with their heads bowed while Diego Jota's photo was shown on the two screens.

The Portuguese Football Association was deeply saddened. President Pedro Proenca said that Jota was "not only an outstanding player, but also an exceptional person" - respected and loved by all.

Portugal's national coach Francisco Neto was also visibly moved after the game. Jota had always supported the women's team and followed its development with great interest. "He loved his country. When we played, he always knew how it ended," Neto told BBC Sport. Striker Jéssica Silva spoke of a "difficult day": football is secondary in such moments.

The game ended with a clear 5-0 defeat against the title favorites from Spain. But the result took a back seat to the tragedy. UEFA announced that a minute's silence would be held at all matches on Thursday and Friday - in memory of Diogo Jota and André Silva.