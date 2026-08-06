Yan Diomande is transferring to Real Madrid after just one year in Leipzig. The transfer fee is at least 125 million euros.

Yan Diomande's record-breaking transfer is complete. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast national team player is leaving Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and has signed a contract with top Spanish club Real Madrid that runs through the summer of 2033.

According to reports, the transfer fee is at least 125 million euros. This marks the first time the Saxon club has exceeded the 100-million-euro mark for a transfer. Diomande is one of the most expensive players ever to leave the Bundesliga. He is also the first African player to leave the club for a transfer fee in the hundreds of millions.

On Thursday morning, Diomande was still at RB's training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, before being flown to Madrid by private jet for his medical exam. This followed protracted negotiations between RB and Real.