Basel demanded reduction of punishment Disciplinary commission makes decision regarding Bénie Traoré's suspension

SDA

23.12.2024 - 12:39

Bénie Traoré is eligible to play again after the winter break. The penalty against the FC Basel striker was reduced from two to one match suspension following an appeal by the club.

Keystone-SDA

The 22-year-old, who was sent off for a foul in the 17th round against St. Gallen, had already served this in the following match in the 1-0 home defeat against GC.

The president of the disciplinary commission pointed out in his reasoning that certain mitigating circumstances had been taken into account in favor of the player: "Such as the fact that Traoré - before he came into contact with the opponent's ankle - was clearly playing the ball, was fully concentrated on the ball and slipped slightly, which probably increased the intensity of the contact."

In the first championship match of the coming year, second-placed FCB will face league leaders Lugano away from home on January 19.

