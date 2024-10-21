Marco Schällibaum faces a penalty. Keystone

GC coach Marco Schällibaum must answer to the disciplinary judge of the Swiss Football League after the derby against FC Zurich. The reason for this is his alleged "inappropriate behavior" after the 2:1 defeat against the city rivals.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC coach Marco Schällibaum has to answer to the disciplinary judge after the derby against FC Zurich.

The reason for this is his allegedly inappropriate behavior after the game, which GC lost 2-1. Show more

Grasshopper Club Zurich coach Marco Schällibaum is to face disciplinary proceedings for his behavior after Saturday's derby against FC Zurich. This was announced by the Swiss Football League in a statement on Monday.

It goes on to say: The disciplinary judge in the Swiss Football League's match operations department has opened proceedings against Marco Schällibaum. The Grasshopper Club Zurich coach is alleged to have behaved inappropriately after Saturday's derby against FC Zurich (1:2).

Marco Schällibaum has now been given a deadline to make a statement. No further information will be released by the association until a decision has been made.

What happened?

According to information from "Blick", Schällibaum allegedly "massively insulted" FCZ goalie and captain Yanick Brecher on the pitch after the final whistle. Referee Sandro Schärer is said to have recorded the incident in his match report.

Schällibaum had already attracted attention for his behavior during the match. For example, he is said to have loudly insulted FCZ goalscorer Antonio Marchesano during his substitution and repeatedly insulted the FCZ bench.

After the final whistle, Schällibaum is also said to have attacked FCZ managing director Andreas Schmocker and sporting director Milos Malenovic.