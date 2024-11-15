Played well, didn't win again - despite Gregor Kobel's penalty save Keystone

The Swiss players agree: the one point against Serbia does not correspond to what they showed.

Gregor Kobel: "We knew at the end that we had to go for the second goal. Of course it was a shame that the Serbs equalized after a counter-attack. We did very well until then. We were brave and defended well. We also had a lot of chances. We just have to show more killer instinct and score the goals. Then things will look different."

Remo Freuler: "Today's game is a bit of a reflection of the whole campaign. We're very disappointed about being relegated from League A. Tonight we had the momentum - as so often - on our side. We were desperate to make it 2-0 and risked a bit too much. Unfortunately, we conceded the goal at the end, which is very annoying."

Noah Okafor: "We played a very good game. With a bit more luck, the ball goes in when I have a chance and with a bit more luck, we win the game. In the end, it's an undeserved draw. It's important to take the positives from this game, analyze the match well and do better in the next game."

