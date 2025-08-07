Marc-André ter Stegen is no longer captain of FC Barcelona. Picture: Daniel Karmann/dpa

First the disciplinary proceedings, now his removal as team captain: the rift between Marc-André ter Stegen and FC Barcelona is becoming ever clearer.

The reunion was probably not all too cordial when Marc-André ter Stegen visited the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground in Barcelona for more than an hour. Communication with the currently injured German international goalkeeper has long been conducted via lawyers, and on Thursday the next stage of escalation in the Catalan summer spat was finally reached. Ter Stegen was removed as Barça captain, the club announced.

The Spanish champions had only initiated disciplinary proceedings against the former Gladbach keeper on Tuesday. The background to this is ter Stegen's refusal to give his consent for the club to forward the medical report following his operation to La Liga. The goalkeeper has thus put the club, which is still struggling financially, in a predicament. It is very difficult to register new players shortly before the start of the new season.

No future despite contract until 2028

In view of the dispute, it is difficult to imagine that ter Stegen will ever wear the Barça jersey again. However, his well-paid contract runs until 2028 and the former Gladbach player once seemed to be the perfect goalkeeper for the Catalans. After his arrival eleven years ago, he was highly praised for his footballing skills, even by stars such as Lionel Messi. And success followed immediately: in 2015, ter Stegen already held the Champions League trophy in his hands.

However, ter Stegen has long since lost his status, partly due to his susceptibility to injury, and the keeper missed the majority of games last season. Accordingly, the club is planning with new signing Joan García from Espanyol Barcelona and veteran Wojciech Szczesny. A departure in the summer seemed to be a foregone conclusion, especially as well-known clubs signaled their interest. The new back operation has put paid to all that.

Dispute over length of downtime

But that's not all: ter Stegen snubbed his club in a social media post when he himself spoke of a downtime of no more than three months. The club expects him to be out for four months or longer. In this case, Barça could use 80 percent of the salary of the absent player to register a new player in accordance with the financial fair play rules applicable in Spain. Interestingly, the player in question is García, and Szczesny is also not yet eligible to play.

Barcelona already had considerable problems registering ex-Leipzig player Dani Olmo last season. Now there is the threat of another delay. And time is pressing: Barça start the season at RCD Mallorca on August 16.

Araujo takes over as captain

ter Stegen is said to still have great support in the team. The club has now pre-empted a possible vote. Ronald Araujo has been appointed as ter Stegen's successor. According to the news portal 3Cat and the newspaper "Sport", Barça instructed German coach Hansi Flick to inform the keeper of this "drastic decision".

Sources at the club confirmed to the specialist newspaper Mundo Deportivo that the issue of the captain's armband had to be clarified at short notice, as the traditional annual friendly match for the Joan Gamper trophy takes place on August 10. Among other things, the team captain will speak to the fans to mobilize them for the new season. The club is of the opinion that a player who is the subject of disciplinary proceedings should not give this speech, the newspaper wrote.

There is no end in sight to the posse surrounding ter Stegen. There is also a lot at stake for the goalkeeper. For national coach Julian Nagelsmann, he is actually planned as the number one for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after having to line up behind Manuel Neuer for many years. A potential transfer is therefore likely to become an issue again in the winter - possibly the best solution for both sides.