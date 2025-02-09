In an interview with blue Sport, national team player Djibril Sow talks about Sevilla FC, his life in Andalusia, Halloween - and the upcoming clash with the great FC Barcelona.

Regarding the clash against FC Barcelona, the Zurich native says: "When they're in the flow, they're almost unstoppable. But they are vulnerable when things don't go well for them straight away. Then you can feel their inexperience. Unlike with Real."

Djibril Sow has long known what the term euphoria means. As a young boy, he witnessed how the Wankdorf almost imploded in 2018 in the title-deciding match against Luzern, when Jean-Pierre Nsame scored the Bernese to win and clinch their first league title in 32 years shortly before the end. He was there when Eintracht Frankfurt swept through Europe and the fans of the Hessians filled the stadiums on their way to the Europa League title in 2022. Above all, he will never forget when more than 30,000 Frankfurt fans packed the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

And yet, the 27-year-old Sow is once again opening up new dimensions in Seville, where he has been playing since 2023. "You can't go out on the street without someone recognizing you," says Sow. "They're football maniacs. They approach you everywhere for a photo. That's completely okay, but it's also a change." The Spaniards are "just emotional and temperamental" - which is particularly noticeable when you've played in Switzerland and Germany before, says Sow. "It was also new for the family." He now knows places where things are a little quieter. And yet: "Of course you can go out as a player - but it quickly becomes too much." The last time he experienced this was on Halloween at the end of October. "Lots of people know where you live. And then, of course, a lot more children come by and recite their sayings," says Sow. "But that's funny too."

Rakitic helped Sow a lot at the beginning

In any case, the 41-time Swiss international has settled in well at Sevilla FC. He now also speaks Spanish. A language that was foreign to him before his transfer. "That was certainly the biggest hurdle. 95% of people in Seville only speak Spanish and hardly any English or German." In the meantime, communication works perfectly - which is also essential in everyday working life. Sow says: "Even the trainer could only speak Spanish." In the beginning, that was José Luis Mendilibar, who coached Sevilla to victory in the Europa League - and was soon history. Sow has already had four coaches in just over a year and a half in Andalusia. The current one is Garcia Pimienta.

At the beginning of his time in southern Spain, Sow was supported by Swiss-Croatian international star Ivan Rakitic. "He helped me a lot and translated a lot for me." The 36-year-old Rakitic now plays for Hajduk Split in Croatia. Instead, he now has a national team colleague in Ruben Vargas (26); Ricardo Rodriguez (32), who plays for local rivals Real Betis, also lives in the city. He almost urged Vargas to move to Sevilla: "I told him that it would be great for him to play here. Sevilla is a great club, even if we're going through a difficult phase."

Sow: "We train very little tactics here"

Former regulars and multiple Europa League title winners, Sevilla FC are currently languishing in the lower midfield. "But it's the perfect move for Ruben. Fortunately, it worked out."

The new language, the new home (Sow: "The quality of life in Seville is extremely high. It's the warmest city in Europe.") - that was already change enough for Sow and his family and will be for Vargas too. But Spain also differs from Germany in sporting terms. "What really surprised me was that we train very little tactically. In Germany, nothing is left to chance. A lot of tactics, a lot of analysis," says Sow. "Here, we practically never have video analysis and things like that." On the other hand, the intensity of the game is higher in La Liga.

Title race: Sow believes in Real

On Sunday, February 9, Sevilla will host FC Barcelona, who are third in the table, xx points behind leaders Real. Sevilla had no chance away from home in October. "They were extremely strong then. Even at 4:1 and 5:1, they didn't let up. I was dead after the game," recalls Sow, who does, however, qualify the Catalans' title chances: "After the game against us, I was sure that they would win the title race. But they have a young team and you can tell they're inexperienced at times."

Sow therefore believes Real Madrid currently have the advantage. City rivals Atletico are also lurking behind the royals. "Real don't have the most attractive style of play for me. But they have enormous quality and mentality. They can still win games at the end."

And what he expects for the Barça game on Sunday: "When they're in the flow, they're almost unstoppable. But they're vulnerable when things don't go their way straight away. Then you can feel their inexperience. Unlike with Real." Sow & Co. want to take advantage of that.