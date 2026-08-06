Djibril Sow is leaving Sevilla FC after three years and signing with Genoa. The long-anticipated transfer was confirmed by both clubs on Thursday evening.

According to the announcement, Sow has signed a “multi-year” contract with Genoa. This marks the 56-time national team player’s first stint in Italy’s Serie A.

"After playing in the Super League and the Bundesliga, I'm coming to Genoa to prove myself in a competition as challenging as Serie A," the midfielder is quoted as saying about his transfer. At Sevilla, he most recently spent much of his time fighting relegation. According to media reports, the transfer fee is said to be around 4 million euros.

In Genoa, Sow will be teammates with Ethan Meichtry. The 20-year-old Swiss U-21 national team player transferred to Italy this summer from Swiss champion Thun.