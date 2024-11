Djibril Sow is celebrated after his goal Keystone

Djibril Sow scores his first goal in over a year in Sevilla FC's home match against Rayo Vallecano.

SDA

The 41-time Swiss international scored in the 27th minute to make the final score 1:0.

Sevilla FC, where Sow has yet to establish himself as an undisputed regular this season, are in a disappointing 12th place after 14 rounds.

SDA