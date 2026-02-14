Djibril Sow scores his third goal of the season for Sevilla FC. The midfielder puts the Andalusians 1-1 ahead at home against Alaves shortly before the break.
In the 42nd minute, Sow was on the end of a counter-attack. The Zurich native dribbled his way into a shooting position on the edge of the penalty area and was lucky to see his shot deflected out of bounds. The Basque side equalized after an hour.
The point was a success for Sevilla. The hosts were down to ten men from the 16th minute onwards after Juanlu Sanches was shown a yellow card.