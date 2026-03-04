Johan Djourou, technical director of women's football (right) talks to head coach Rafel Navarro during training. Keystone

Johan Djourou, technical director of the women's national team, talks about the successful start to the World Cup qualifiers, the new staff members and the dream of qualifying for the tournament in Brazil the day after the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss women's team's match schedule Switzerland - Northern Ireland 2:0

Malta - Switzerland , March 7

Switzerland - Turkey, April 14

Turkey - Switzerland , April 18

Switzerland - Malta, June 5

Northern Ireland - Switzerland, June 9 Show more

Johan Djourou on ...

... the successful start to the World Cup qualifiers

The most important thing is that we started the World Cup qualifiers with a win, even if we might have wished for a better result. We know that we can't afford any slip-ups if we want to finish top of the group. But I'm satisfied with the win.

... the atmosphere in the dressing room after the game

There was a good atmosphere, but many of the players were also a bit frustrated - and I liked that. It shows me that they're hungry and won't be satisfied so quickly. If you want to achieve great things, that's the way it has to be.

... how satisfied were you with the game?

We had a lot of possession and were dominant, but unfortunately that didn't always lead to great actions. I saw some good approaches, even if there is still room for improvement. But you mustn't forget that we have a new system and have completely changed our style of play under Rafel. You have to be patient.

... why don't the players shoot from distance more often?

That's a good comment. Sometimes we played one pass too many. If you're in a good position, you have to go for it. Svenja did that very well with her goal to make it 2-0. I'm sure that will also be an issue.

... about the many position changes in attack

It's always difficult to find space against opponents like that because they're so deep. You need a lot of movement, so it's important that the players have freedom and can change positions from time to time. And I think we have the quality to do that.

... on the role of nutritionist Catalina Carabias

For us, it's about professionalization, because the players deserve that. We want them to be able to deliver their best on the pitch and it's also very important that they eat well.

... how it was with nutrition in his day

It's a completely different world today. People used to think that you burn enough calories as an athlete anyway. But it's also important what you eat and when you eat it. Nowadays you play more than you used to and have fewer recovery periods, so nutrition is becoming increasingly important. Catalina hasn't turned everything on its head, but she takes the individual players into account and so we try to get the maximum out of them. But that's also a process.

... on the role of Julia Simic, the new assistant coach

I've known her for a few years, we've met at a few UEFA meetings. She has a lot of energy, is very positive and likeable. She found our project very exciting and wanted to be part of it. The fact that she speaks German and has a lot of experience in working with young players is also positive. Together with Rafel, it's a great mix and she also has a lot of responsibility in training.

... more visibility, more spectators, a bigger staff, higher expectations - do you sometimes think it's almost going too fast?

On the contrary, it could go even faster. I would have liked 8000 spectators in the stadium yesterday (4165 spectators were there). The European Championship has given us a boost and now we have to keep going. Most of our players play for big clubs and can handle pressure. When expectations rise, it's also positive pressure, because it shows that people are interested in us and believe in us. It's important that we work hard and put our heart and soul into it and qualify for the World Cup. It certainly won't be easy.

... on dealing with long-term injuries such as Luana Bühler, Naomi Luyet, Lara Marti and Ramona Bachmann

We are in contact with the players and the clubs. For example, I spoke to YB about Ramona a few weeks ago and Rafel contacted her directly. I know that Mélanie Pauli (athletics coach) has spoken to Luana and Naomi. They're all talented players and it's just good to know how they're doing. So we are also in contact with the long-term injured players.

... about the importance of taking part in the World Cup in Brazil

A World Cup in Brazil is unforgettable. I experienced it myself in 2014 with the men's national team, it was incredible. I've also spoken to Iman's mother (Cleo Beney is from Brazil; editor's note) and that would simply be a dream. We all dream about it. But it's not easy to get there. We are aware that we have to win every game. But I'm sure we can do it. We just have to be ready at the right moment. But first we have the game against Malta.

On Saturday, Switzerland will play away against Malta, who lost 3-0 to Turkey in their opener.