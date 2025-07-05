  1. Residential Customers
Now the Nati must deliver against Iceland Djourou: "Pressure can also be a good thing"

Patrick Lämmle

5.7.2025

Switzerland are already under a lot of pressure against Iceland. If they lose, they could be eliminated from the group stage. Ex-NATI player Johan Djourou explains in "Home game with the Nati" what is important now.

05.07.2025, 08:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday, the Swiss national team will face Iceland in the Wankdorf. Both teams lost their opening game.
  • Johan Djourou and Marisa Wunderlin are confident in their "home game with the Nati" that the Swiss can win the game if they show the same "passion" and "mentality" as in the opening game.
  • Djourou does not believe that Pia Sundhage's team could crack under the pressure.
Show more

Switzerland and Iceland started the tournament with defeats. For both, the rule on Sunday is: no losing. Johan Djourou is very close to the team in his role as SFA sports coordinator. He says: "The players simply have to stay calm now." It's important to recover well: "With passion and a style of play like the one against Norway, you can beat Iceland."

"Every player has been laughed at"Djourou and Wunderlin explain: That's why the national team players are happy despite their defeat

As the two teams have already played each other in the Nations League (0-0 and 3-3), they know what to expect. "It will be a totally different game to the one against Norway. They play long balls, have long throw-ins, fight for every ball." They saw that in Iceland, where they let victory slip from their grasp after leading 2-0. And you have to be prepared for that.

Djourou does not believe that Switzerland could break under pressure: "Pressure is sometimes a good thing. You saw that against Norway. They used the pressure, there was a lot of power."

For Marisa Wunderlin, the mentality is also crucial. You need those huge moments again or tackles like Noelle Maritz's, "then you have a good chance of winning the game," says the former national team assistant coach.

And how does it feel for the players? Iman Beney said on Friday that she felt the same pressure as before the first game: "Now we have to win, but I'm not worried because we played really well on Wednesday. And if we play like that again, we'll be fine."

