It’s not just the Swiss national team that uses hydration breaks for tactical adjustments Keystone

Hydration breaks are drawing a lot of criticism at the 2026 World Cup. Their actual impact on the course of the game has yet to be proven.

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The so-called “hydration breaks” or “cooling breaks” were introduced in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil. While they were previously reserved only for matches played in extreme heat, they will be a fixed part of the schedule in 2026. One break per half, regardless of whether a match is played in the afternoon under sweltering heat or in the evening in an air-conditioned stadium.

For television networks holding broadcast rights, these three-minute breaks naturally offer an opportunity to air as much advertising as possible. FIFA requires broadcasters to return to the game 30 seconds before the end of the break. A rule that the U.S. network FOX already violated during the opening match.

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The criticism is that the breaks disrupt the rhythm of the game. A team under pressure and being dominated by its opponent can recover, while the coach can make tactical adjustments. The harshest critics complain that dividing the game into four quarters, as in basketball or American football, distorts the distinctive characteristics of soccer.

This was also the criticism voiced by Sergej Barbarez after Switzerland’s victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles in the second group match. “Things were going well for us up until that cooling break. That break turned the game around,” the Bosnian national team coach said angrily at the press conference.

His Swiss counterpart, Murat Yakin, on the other hand, had reason to be satisfied. He used precisely that moment to bring on the eventual match-winners, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas. “It was our plan to make these substitutions during the break so that the opponent couldn’t react,” said Yakin.

An analysis of the momentum chart, which tracks the dynamics of a game, seems to confirm Barbarez’s impression. Switzerland had the game under control before the first water break (23rd minute), after which the momentum shifted slightly. In the second half, Bosnia and Herzegovina initially dominated and established themselves in Switzerland’s final third between the 60th and 69th minutes. After that, the break and Yakin’s substitutions noticeably changed the momentum.

“One minute would have been enough”

“Even without that break, the substitutions would have been made,” Manuel Akanji said, however. In other words, the impact of Manzambi and Vargas would have been the same with or without the cooling break.

In Akanji’s view, however, the interruption still puts the team that is currently dominating at a disadvantage. “I feel like it takes some momentum out of the game. The opponent can catch their breath during the break and make substitutions.”

The vice-captain of the Swiss national team is particularly critical of the three-minute duration and is “not particularly enthusiastic” about the new rule. “I think one minute would be more than enough—even though I understand that commercials have to be shown.”

Akanji’s teammate Silvan Widmer, on the other hand, is among the supporters, even though he admits that the heat seems like a somewhat contrived argument for the rule’s widespread adoption. “To be honest, it wasn’t particularly hot (between 22 and 24 degrees—Ed.). We didn’t really need these breaks. But it’s the rule for this tournament, and I think it’s a good rule,” he said.

Statistics put the impression into perspective

However, analyzing a single match like Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina isn’t enough to draw definitive conclusions about the impact of cooling breaks on the course of the game. That’s why “The Athletic,” the sports division of The New York Times, examined the first 24 matches of the tournament.

According to the in-depth statistics from the English-language publication, only 14 of the 48 cooling breaks analyzed led to a shift in momentum. Furthermore, there is no evidence that these changes in game dynamics would not have occurred without the interruption. The visual impression created by cooling breaks should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. One thing is clear, however: it is primarily the advertising partners who benefit from these breaks.