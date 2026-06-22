Hydration breaks are drawing a lot of criticism at the 2026 World Cup. However, their actual impact on the course of the game has yet to be proven.

"One minute would be more than enough" Do these drinking breaks actually change the course of the games?

The so-called “hydration breaks” or “cooling breaks” were introduced in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil. While they were previously reserved only for matches played in extreme heat, they will be a fixed part of the schedule in 2026. One break per half, regardless of whether a match is played in the afternoon under sweltering heat or in the evening in an air-conditioned stadium.

For television networks holding broadcast rights, these three-minute breaks naturally offer the opportunity to air as much advertising as possible. Among others, the British TV network ITV expects this to be the most commercially successful soccer broadcast in its history. Advertising revenue is 30 percent higher than during the 2024 European Championship.

FIFA requires broadcasters to return to the game 30 seconds before the end of the break—a rule that the U.S. network FOX already violated during the opening match.

Crucial Hydration Break During Swiss National Team Match

The criticism is that the breaks disrupt the rhythm of the game. A team under pressure and being dominated by its opponent can recover, while the coach makes tactical adjustments. The harshest critics argue that dividing the game into four quarters, as in basketball or American football, distorts the distinctive characteristics of soccer.

This was also the criticism voiced by Sergej Barbarez after Switzerland’s victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles in their second group stage match. With the score still 0–0 after 70 minutes, Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin brought in three fresh players during the hydration break (Manzambi, Sow, and Vargas replaced Ndoye, Aebischer, and Rieder).

Coaches use the hydration break to give pep talks and instructions. Does that disrupt the flow of the game? KEYSTONE

The Bosnian goal was promptly breached four times in quick succession. “Things were going well for us up until that cooling break. That break turned the game around,” said Bosnian national team coach Barbarez, expressing his frustration at the press conference.

His Swiss counterpart, however, was satisfied. Murat Yakin and his team anticipated that the Bosnians would use the second hydration break as a tactical pause. The triple substitution was therefore deliberately delayed.

“We knew that this could be an important tactical element. So we didn’t want to show the opponent five minutes in advance which tactic we were going to use,” Yakin explained. It’s quite possible, then, that the Swiss substitutes would have entered the game earlier in a World Cup without hydration breaks.

“One minute would be enough”

An analysis of the momentum chart, which tracks the dynamics of a game, seems to confirm Barbarez’s impression. Switzerland had the game under control before the first water break (23rd minute); afterward, the momentum shifted slightly. In the second half, Bosnia and Herzegovina initially dominated and established themselves in the Swiss final third between the 60th and 69th minutes. After that, the break and Yakin’s substitutions noticeably changed the momentum.

In Akanji’s view, however, the break puts the team that is currently dominating at a disadvantage. “I feel like it takes some momentum out of the game. The break gives the opponent a chance to catch their breath and make substitutions.”

Furthermore, Akanji is certain: “Even without this break, the substitutions would have been made.” In other words, the impact of Manzambi and Vargas would have been the same with or without the cooling break.

The vice-captain of the Swiss national team is particularly critical of the three-minute duration and is “not particularly enthusiastic” about the new rule. “I think one minute would be more than enough—even though I understand that commercials have to be shown.”

The hydration break, which involves a lot of commercials, is causing discontent among soccer fans. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

Akanji’s teammate Silvan Widmer, on the other hand, is among its supporters, even though he admits that the heat seems like a somewhat contrived argument for its general introduction. “To be honest, it wasn’t particularly hot (between 22 and 24 degrees—Ed.). We didn’t really need these breaks. But it’s the rule for this tournament, and I think it’s a good rule,” he said.

Statistics put the impression into perspective

However, analyzing a single match like Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina isn’t enough to draw definitive conclusions about the impact of cooling breaks on the course of the game. That’s why “The Athletic,” the sports division of The New York Times, examined the first 24 matches of the tournament.

According to the in-depth statistics from the English-language publication, only 14 of the 48 cooling breaks analyzed led to a shift in momentum. Furthermore, there is no evidence that these changes in game dynamics would not have occurred without the interruption. The visual impression created by cooling breaks should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. One thing is clear, however: it is primarily the advertising partners who benefit from these breaks.

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