Ahead of the final, U.S. President Donald Trump raves about the World Cup stadiums that are “bursting at the seams” with fans. He is determined to bring the tournament back to the U.S. — and preferably as soon as possible.

Announcement Ahead of the World Cup Final "Do you hear that, Gianni?" – Trump wants to bring the World Cup back to the U.S. "immediately"

Ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to bring the tournament back to the U.S. “immediately.” Trump told Fox News that he would ask FIFA President Gianni Infantino to hold another World Cup in the U.S. in the near future. Trump is watching the final in East Rutherford as a guest of honor; this is his first visit to the stadium during this tournament. He is also scheduled to present the World Cup trophy to the winners.

“We have to do this again—and we’ll keep doing it as long as I’m still here. Are you listening, Gianni?” said the 80-year-old, addressing FIFA President Infantino. Trump had previously announced that his country would submit another bid to host the World Cup. The 2030 tournament will be held in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal. To mark the 100th anniversary, one match each will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia will be the sole host in 2034.

Trump: “I really admire Gianni for that”

Most recently, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House’s FIFA task force on the World Cup, had raised the possibility of the U.S. bidding to host the 2038 World Cup with 64 teams. Most recently, Infantino had once again not ruled out an imminent expansion of the World Cup from the current 48 to 64 teams.

Trump once again effusively emphasized the success of this year’s tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. He pointed to the stadiums, which were “overflowing” with fans. “I don’t think there’s ever been anything like what happened with this World Cup,” Trump said. “It was beautiful. It was beautiful to watch, and I give Gianni a lot of credit for that.”