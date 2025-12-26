From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for? Can you recognize the following football greats from their first Nati portrait? Click through the gallery and test yourself. Image: Keystone / blue Sport We start with a simple task. This is of course ... Image: Keystone ... Granit Xhaka, who has played a record 143 international matches for the Swiss national team. Image: Keystone Now it's getting a bit more difficult. Who is that? Image: Keystone FCL sporting director Remo Meyer. Image: Keystone Back in 2012 still in the U16 national team, today a seasoned senior player. That is of course ... Image: Keystone Michel Aebischer. Image: Keystone A little tip: He ended his playing career back in 2011, but has been in the headlines again and again in recent months. We see here ... Image: Keystone Milos Malenovic, who was recently dismissed as sporting director of FC Zurich. Image: Keystone So, now it's getting difficult! Who can you see here? Image: Keystone The hairstyle has changed over the years ... Michael Lang ended his career in 2024 and is now a football pundit for blue Sport. Image: Keystone He played 263 Super League games in his career - all for the same club. That is ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Ex-FCZ player Marco Schönbächler. Image: Keystone Speaking of FC Zurich: This is of course ... Image: Keystone Steven Zuber. Image: Keystone This photo is almost 20 years old. Hint: He was a YB junior back then. Image: Keystone And today Christian Schneuwly is still a development coach at YB. He is also a blue Sport expert. Image: Keystone He was Swiss champion three times and top scorer in the Super League twice ... Image: Keystone ... but did not play for the Swiss senior team, but for Albania: Shkelzen Gashi. Image: Keystone Here you can see the sports coordinator of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Namely ... Image: Keystone ... David Zibung. Image: Keystone A woman for a change. This is ... Image: Keystone ... Alisha Lehmann. Image: Keystone Hint: He plays in a top 5 league and has already scored seven league goals this season. Who are we looking for? Image: Keystone Haris Tabakovic. Incidentally, he opted for the senior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina some time ago. Image: Keystone This photo is not quite as old as some of the others in this gallery. We are looking at a talented midfielder. Image: Keystone We are not looking for Fabian Rieder (right), but Leon Avdullahu. His transfer to Kosovo caused quite a stir in 2025. Image: Keystone Have you been able to spot them all so far? Here's a potential brainteaser. Who is that? Image: Keystone Servette goalie Jérémy Frick. Image: Keystone You recognized Frick? Respectfully. But now it's getting really difficult. Hint: He became Swiss champion five times. Image: Keystone The hair on his head became less, but his beard grew. Ex-FCB and GC defender Alind Ajeti still plays football - for the Turkish club Bodrum FK. Image: Keystone This young man is now a regular in the Super League. This is ... Image: Keystone ... Anto Grgic. Image: Keystone This is of course ... Image: Keystone ... Lia Wälti. Image: Keystone One for the real soccer connoisseurs. Who can be seen here? Image: Keystone Murat Ural. He was on the FC Zurich touchline ad interim for eleven games in 2024. He then moved to Bochum in Germany. Ural is currently without a club. Image: Keystone He became Swiss champion four times, but always as a substitute goalkeeper. This is ... Image: Keystone ... Mirko Salvi. Image: Keystone Maybe you didn't recognize one or two of the players. But you definitely know him, don't you? Image: Keystone That's right! Xherdan Shaqiri. Image: Keystone You may also know this current TV pundit. This is ... We dug deep into the archives and dug out some old Nati portraits. Do you recognize today's Nati players, officials and TV pundits? Click through the picture gallery and test your knowledge.