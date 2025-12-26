  1. Residential Customers
Old Nati portraits Do you recognize these football greats of today?

Jan Arnet

26.12.2025

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?
From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Can you recognize the following football greats from their first Nati portrait? Click through the gallery and test yourself.

Can you recognize the following football greats from their first Nati portrait? Click through the gallery and test yourself.

Image: Keystone / blue Sport

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. We start with a simple task. This is of course ...

We start with a simple task. This is of course ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Granit Xhaka, who has played a record 143 international matches for the Swiss national team.

... Granit Xhaka, who has played a record 143 international matches for the Swiss national team.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Now it's getting a bit more difficult. Who is that?

Now it's getting a bit more difficult. Who is that?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. FCL sporting director Remo Meyer.

FCL sporting director Remo Meyer.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Back in 2012 still in the U16 national team, today a seasoned senior player. That is of course ...

Back in 2012 still in the U16 national team, today a seasoned senior player. That is of course ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Michel Aebischer.

Michel Aebischer.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. A little tip: He ended his playing career back in 2011, but has been in the headlines again and again in recent months. We see here ...

A little tip: He ended his playing career back in 2011, but has been in the headlines again and again in recent months. We see here ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Milos Malenovic, who was recently dismissed as sporting director of FC Zurich.

Milos Malenovic, who was recently dismissed as sporting director of FC Zurich.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. So, now it's getting difficult! Who can you see here?

So, now it's getting difficult! Who can you see here?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. The hairstyle has changed over the years ... Michael Lang ended his career in 2024 and is now a football pundit for blue Sport.

The hairstyle has changed over the years ... Michael Lang ended his career in 2024 and is now a football pundit for blue Sport.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. He played 263 Super League games in his career - all for the same club. That is ...

He played 263 Super League games in his career - all for the same club. That is ...

Image: KEYSTONE

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Ex-FCZ player Marco Schönbächler.

... Ex-FCZ player Marco Schönbächler.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Speaking of FC Zurich: This is of course ...

Speaking of FC Zurich: This is of course ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Steven Zuber.

Steven Zuber.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. This photo is almost 20 years old. Hint: He was a YB junior back then.

This photo is almost 20 years old. Hint: He was a YB junior back then.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. And today Christian Schneuwly is still a development coach at YB. He is also a blue Sport expert.

And today Christian Schneuwly is still a development coach at YB. He is also a blue Sport expert.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. He was Swiss champion three times and top scorer in the Super League twice ...

He was Swiss champion three times and top scorer in the Super League twice ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... but did not play for the Swiss senior team, but for Albania: Shkelzen Gashi.

... but did not play for the Swiss senior team, but for Albania: Shkelzen Gashi.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Here you can see the sports coordinator of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Namely ...

Here you can see the sports coordinator of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Namely ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... David Zibung.

... David Zibung.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. A woman for a change. This is ...

A woman for a change. This is ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Alisha Lehmann.

... Alisha Lehmann.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Hint: He plays in a top 5 league and has already scored seven league goals this season. Who are we looking for?

Hint: He plays in a top 5 league and has already scored seven league goals this season. Who are we looking for?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Haris Tabakovic. Incidentally, he opted for the senior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina some time ago.

Haris Tabakovic. Incidentally, he opted for the senior national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina some time ago.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. This photo is not quite as old as some of the others in this gallery. We are looking at a talented midfielder.

This photo is not quite as old as some of the others in this gallery. We are looking at a talented midfielder.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. We are not looking for Fabian Rieder (right), but Leon Avdullahu. His transfer to Kosovo caused quite a stir in 2025.

We are not looking for Fabian Rieder (right), but Leon Avdullahu. His transfer to Kosovo caused quite a stir in 2025.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Have you been able to spot them all so far? Here's a potential brainteaser. Who is that?

Have you been able to spot them all so far? Here's a potential brainteaser. Who is that?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Servette goalie Jérémy Frick.

Servette goalie Jérémy Frick.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. You recognized Frick? Respectfully. But now it's getting really difficult. Hint: He became Swiss champion five times.

You recognized Frick? Respectfully. But now it's getting really difficult. Hint: He became Swiss champion five times.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. The hair on his head became less, but his beard grew. Ex-FCB and GC defender Alind Ajeti still plays football - for the Turkish club Bodrum FK.

The hair on his head became less, but his beard grew. Ex-FCB and GC defender Alind Ajeti still plays football - for the Turkish club Bodrum FK.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. This young man is now a regular in the Super League. This is ...

This young man is now a regular in the Super League. This is ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Anto Grgic.

... Anto Grgic.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. This is of course ...

This is of course ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Lia Wälti.

... Lia Wälti.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. One for the real soccer connoisseurs. Who can be seen here?

One for the real soccer connoisseurs. Who can be seen here?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Murat Ural. He was on the FC Zurich touchline ad interim for eleven games in 2024. He then moved to Bochum in Germany. Ural is currently without a club.

Murat Ural. He was on the FC Zurich touchline ad interim for eleven games in 2024. He then moved to Bochum in Germany. Ural is currently without a club.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. He became Swiss champion four times, but always as a substitute goalkeeper. This is ...

He became Swiss champion four times, but always as a substitute goalkeeper. This is ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Mirko Salvi.

... Mirko Salvi.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Maybe you didn't recognize one or two of the players. But you definitely know him, don't you?

Maybe you didn't recognize one or two of the players. But you definitely know him, don't you?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. That's right! Xherdan Shaqiri.

That's right! Xherdan Shaqiri.

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. You may also know this current TV pundit. This is ...

You may also know this current TV pundit. This is ...

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. ... Admir Mehmedi.

... Admir Mehmedi.

Image: blue Sport

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Finally, another potential tricky one. Who are we looking for?

Finally, another potential tricky one. Who are we looking for?

Image: Keystone

From the first Nati portrait to football greatness - who are we looking for?. Numa Lavanchy! How many players did you recognize? Write it in the comments.

Numa Lavanchy! How many players did you recognize? Write it in the comments.

Image: Keystone

We dug deep into the archives and dug out some old Nati portraits. Do you recognize today's Nati players, officials and TV pundits? Click through the picture gallery and test your knowledge.

26.12.2025, 20:00

26.12.2025, 20:37