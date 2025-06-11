According to the German newspaper "Bild", David Degen is freshly in love. KEYSTONE

David Degen is said to be in a relationship with Vivien Wulf, reports the German newspaper "Bild". The FCB president and the actress were spotted together at the championship celebrations.

"I have a girlfriend. But I don't want to say any more about it," said David Degen on the FCB podcast in April.

Now it should also be clear who the woman at the FCB president's side is: Vivien Wulf (31).

Now it should also be clear who the woman at the FCB president's side is: Vivien Wulf (31).

Wulf was born in Karlsruhe and rose to fame as an actress in German TV series. Show more

David Degen (42) has led FC Basel back to the top of Swiss football. Last season, the FCB president celebrated the double with his club.

In addition to his sporting career, Degen's private life is also said to be running smoothly at the moment. As the German newspaper "Bild" reports, he is in love with Vivien Wulf (31).

The football boss and the actress were spotted together at the championship celebrations on May 24. The German media outlet published a picture of Degen with Wulf. The two are standing close together, posing for a photo with a broad smile. They are also said to have been together at the Cup final in Bern.

Degen in April: "I have a girlfriend" - Wulf known from "Kreuzfahrt ins Glück"

Degen was officially single for years. Back in April, he made it public on the FCB podcast "Achzädreyenünzig" that he was in love: "I have a girlfriend. But I don't want to say any more about it." He told CH-Media last December: "I really want children. And I know that it has to happen soon - otherwise I'm too old."

Wulf achieved fame as an actress. She has appeared in series such as "Alarm für Cobra 11" and "Kreuzfahrt ins Glück". Since February 2025, she has played the entrepreneur Larissa Mahnke in the ARD telenovela "Sturm der Liebe".

Vivien Wulf is said to be in a relationship with David Degen. IMAGO/Uwe Erensmann

In April of this year, Wulf separated from former professional footballer Alexander Dercho. They got married in September 2023. According to acquaintances (via Bild), the two ended their relationship "amicably and on good terms" after around a year and a half.

According to the article, Wulf flies from Düsseldorf to Basel to see FCB President Degen "almost every weekend" for her new love.

