Italy go down in the World Cup qualifiers against Norway. Imago

"We are twenty years behind", "national emergency", "nightmare", "simply embarrassing": after the 0:3 defeat in the World Cup qualifier against Norway, the Italian press mercilessly settled accounts with their team.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italy loses its first game in the World Cup qualifiers against Norway 0:3. For Norway it was already the third game (3 wins).

Only the group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup; in the event of a tie on points, goal difference is decisive.

"The team that stood on the pitch in Oslo yesterday was simply embarrassing. It's only logical to fear the worst," writes the "Gazzetta dello Sport", referring to the fact that Italy could miss out on the World Cup for the third time in a row. Show more

It was Norway's third game in the World Cup qualifiers and Italy's first. While Norway lead the group with 9 points and a goal difference of +10 (12:2) after their 3:0 win against the Squadra Azzurra, Italy's opening match was a complete failure. The Italians therefore already have their backs to the wall in the battle for first place. "The nightmare of experiencing the third World Cup in a row only in front of the television is already casting its shadow over Italy," writes "La Gazzetta dello Sport". As group runners-up, Italy would have to make the play-offs - and they have bad memories of that.

"There is a danger that our World Cup qualifying group will be over before it has really begun. We have to prepare ourselves for the next agony of the play-offs - assuming we even manage to finish second. The team that was on the pitch in Oslo yesterday was simply embarrassing. It's only logical to fear the worst. That's the way we are: weak, exhausted - or simply empty," it continues.

Coach Spalletti is harshly criticized

Coach Luciano Spalletti also came in for harsh criticism: "In the face of such a disaster, the most logical step would be a radical change at the top. The next one please - in the hope that he can somehow patch up the wreckage of this broken national team. A team that was thrashed at Euro 2024 and humiliated yesterday in the rain in Oslo. In a way that has rarely happened."

"Corriere dello Sport" headlines: "Italy was the big absentee." The national team was "twenty years behind, if not thirty". Listing the mistakes is pointless. "The problem is that there is no quick solution to our problem." He continued: "There are hundreds of thousands of Italians under 18 who have never seen the Azzurri at a World Cup. And if they have, they hardly remember it. It's been over 4,000 days since June 24, 2014 (Italy - Uruguay 0:1), our last appearance at the most prestigious tournament."

