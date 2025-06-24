Leon Avdullahu has developed from a talented youngster to a regular at FC Basel. imago

Is the Swiss Football Association at risk of losing a top talent? U21 national team player Leon Avdullahu has met with the head of the Kosovo association. A change of nation would be possible, but is apparently not imminent.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon Avdullahu has developed from a youth player to a regular with strong performances at FC Basel and has now moved to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

The Swiss-Kosovan dual national is still waiting for a call-up to the senior squad - and could yet decide to switch nations.

The 21-year-old recently met with the president of the Kosovo association. However, the exchange between the two should not necessarily be seen as a concrete attempt to poach him. Show more

Leon Avdullahu is on a high - and has been for months. The 21-year-old midfielder is one of the few players to have made it from FC Basel's youth ranks to the first team in recent years. And has developed into an undisputed regular under Fabio Celestini.

Avdullahu has pushed club legend Taulant Xhaka to the bench and was the FCB player with the most minutes in the championship season. Of course, this has not gone unnoticed - Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have now struck and signed the youngster for 8 million euros.

Avdullahu has yet to play any part at all in the senior national team. This is primarily due to the fierce competition in central midfield: Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Michel Aebischer, Vincent Sierro - Avdullahu still has to wait for his chance. At the age of 21, however, he can still play for the U21 national team and gain important experience there.

Meeting with the president of Kosovo's association

However, this also means that the Swiss-Kosovan dual national, who has been playing for the SFA's youth teams since the U15s, could theoretically still switch nations. And now he has met with Agim Ademi, the president of the Kosovo Football Association. Ademi posted a joint photo with Avdullahu on his Facebook page.

Agim Ademi with Leon Avdullahu. Facebook/Agim Ademi

According to "20 Minuten", however, the exchange between the two should not be seen as a concrete attempt to poach him. Ademi had visited Avdullahu as part of a football event in Basel. There could be no question of a concrete offer or attempts to persuade Kosovo.

Ademi also met with Demir Xhemalija, another FCB youth player and U-Nat player, in Basel. He too is still waiting for a competitive match in the senior team and could still decide to play for Kosovo.

