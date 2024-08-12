A new video from a documentary series about the English club Burnley puts Vincent Kompany in a new light. In a merciless tirade, the new Bayern coach insults one of his former players 14 times.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Coach Vincent Kompany moved to FC Bayern Munich for the new season.
- A video from his time as Burnley coach is currently circulating. It shows him insulting a player in the worst possible way.
- Fans' opinions on the video in question are miles apart.
"Start fucking playing again and stop fucking complaining!" - A short clip from a new documentary series about English Premier League side FC Burnley shows just how loud Vincent Kompany can get on the training pitch. During a training session, the former Burnley coach can be seen making a slug of one of his ex-players with a merciless tirade.
Kompany is so unhappy with Johann Berg Gudmundsson's behavior that he chases him across the training pitch and uses the English F-word on him 14 times. The new Bayern coach's voice is raised again and again - he seems to be furious. Gudmundsson tries to defend himself, but doesn't really get a chance to speak during the Belgian's tirade.
Divided fan opinions on the outburst
Ironically, at the beginning of the video Kompany talks about how important it is to keep your emotions under control.
Does the new Bayern coach have an aggression problem or does a football coach sometimes have to take such a hard line? Fans' opinions on the newly surfaced video differ online.
"Who in this world would want to play for this clown? He has achieved nothing as a coach to be able to run around like that. Horrible player management," worries one user. Someone else is certain: "He'll have left Bayern by Christmas."
But there are also many fans who don't find the Belgian's behavior so bad. "I love this passion. It's good to see it, because sometimes it feels like the passion has been lost a bit." Another user writes: "It's quite normal in football, we just don't get to see it otherwise."
Still others, of course, make fun of the video.