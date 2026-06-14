Thousands of them are marching through the city in kilts, turning the Boston Red Sox’s baseball stadium into a branch of Glasgow, and drinking the bars dry: The chance for a historic advance to the knockout stage of a World Cup has sent the party-loving Scottish fans in Boston into a collective frenzy.

It’s hard to imagine what will happen if the Scots secure another victory against Morocco on Saturday (12:00 a.m.) and advance past the group stage for the first time in their history.

“We know we have the best fans in the world, and we also know how long they’ve been waiting for this moment. They’ll enjoy it either way, but our job is to give them real moments they can cheer about,” said captain Andrew Robertson.

🚨 It has been reported that a staggering 125 decibels were recorded during the singing of Flower of Scotland before Scotland's World Cup clash with Haiti.



If confirmed, it would be the loudest noise level ever recorded at a World Cup match. 🔥👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/ALrpK43sEr — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 17, 2026

Bar owner: “We’ve never experienced anything like this before”

The 1-0 win over Haiti was Scotland’s first World Cup victory in 36 years. Since then, Boston has been one big party. “We’ve been here for over 30 years, and we’ve never experienced anything like this. We’ve tripled our sales compared to St. Patrick’s Day,” Noelle Somers, manager of Hennessy’s Bar, told the *Boston Globe*. On the evening after the opening victory against Haiti, the beer had sold out. “The Scottish fans have brought the fun back to the city that we’d lost over the winter.”

The Samuel Adams Boston Taproom reported that patrons drank through the entire supply of lager within a few days. “They’re drinking everything,” added Jennifer Monastesse, co-owner of an Irish pub downtown. To be better prepared for the upcoming weekend, an extra shipment was ordered. In addition, there are significantly more refrigerators on hand than usual.

How funny is this? World Cup fans from Scotland drank the bars in Boston dry over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/q9WQVi78R8 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 17, 2026

“Now we’re going to win this thing”

About 30,000 Scots are said to have traveled across the Atlantic for the World Cup matches. On top of that, there are about 10,000 Bostonians with Scottish roots. Accordingly, the opening victory against Haiti felt like a home game. “The fans’ energy rubs off on the team,” Robertson said. The fact that the 1-0 win was hard-fought, lackluster, and not exactly encouraging didn’t seem to bother anyone. On the contrary: “Now we’re going to win this thing,” one fan shouted.

Wrapped in their blue-and-white flags, the Scots seem to be flooding every corner of Boston. During the day, people stroll through the park or along the harbor, before the downtown bars get packed starting in the late afternoon. By then at the latest, the unofficial World Cup anthem “No Scotland, no Party” is being belted out nonstop.