FC Thun is making changes to its sports management team. Dominik Albrecht is stepping down from his role as sporting director, and Simone Rapp is taking over effective immediately.

According to a statement from the Swiss champions, the handover of operational responsibility fulfills a long-held wish of Albrecht's. Since the spring of 2026, Albrecht has therefore been preparing Rapp to take on the role of sporting director.

According to FC Thun, the plan is for Albrecht to join the club’s executive board in the fall, following a break, and assume the newly created position of Director of Sports. In this role, he will focus primarily on strategic and conceptual issues and be responsible for the further development of the entire sports organization.

"For me, the time has come to make more room for my family and to no longer be so heavily absorbed by day-to-day operations," Albrecht is quoted as saying in the announcement regarding the restructuring.

Rapp, who only ended his playing career at FC Wil at the end of last season, played for FC Thun himself for several years. From 2015 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2020—the latter on loan—the striker from Ticino took the field for the Bernese Oberland club.