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FCB professional on the effects of the fire Dominik Schmid: "The dressing room is a second home with high emotional value"

Syl Battistuzzi

13.4.2026

Dominik Schmid talks about the consequences of the fire in the FCB dressing room.
Dominik Schmid talks about the consequences of the fire in the FCB dressing room.
IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

After the fire in the FC Basel dressing room, vice-captain Dominik Schmid describes the effects on the team and himself in an interview with the "Basler Zeitung".

13.04.2026, 19:00

13.04.2026, 22:44

The FCB players found out about the incident and the cancellation of the match at short notice via the team chat. For Schmid, the dressing room is far more than just a functional place: "It's a second home with a high emotional value," he says. The shock of the loss is correspondingly great, explains Schmid in an interview with the "Basler Zeitung" (subject to payment).

Damage in the millions. Where do they train? When will they play again? How FCB continues after the fire

Damage in the millionsWhere do they train? When will they play again? How FCB continues after the fire

In addition to the destroyed infrastructure, numerous personal items were also burned. Schmid alone lost 25 pairs of shoes and custom-made shin guards: "They were made to measure and have photos of my family on them. I always had them with me." According to the left-back, the loss was emotionally draining.

Dominik Schmid: "I had about 20 pairs of football boots and five pairs of running shoes in the dressing room"
Dominik Schmid: "I had about 20 pairs of football boots and five pairs of running shoes in the dressing room"
KEYSTONE

"An exceptional situation"

The incident also posed practical problems for the players: it was not possible to play a match at short notice without football boots that had been worn in. New shoes would first have to be fitted, which takes time - especially in the case of individual needs or injuries, such as Schmid's broken toe.

Special insoles are also not available in normal shops. The idea of simply buying new shoes and playing in them is unrealistic from a sporting and professional point of view. "Some of these shoes have been worn for months, and some have models that are not even available on the official market," explains the 28-year-old.

Overall, it is "an exceptional situation" that requires flexibility. However, the club is making exemplary efforts to maintain training operations, says Schmid.

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