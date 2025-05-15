Will Dominik Schmid be ready for the Cup final? IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Dominik Schmid was injured on Wednesday evening in the match against Lausanne. Examinations in hospital have revealed, among other things, a concussion. The FCB announced: Schmid will miss the Swiss champions "until further notice".

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel will be without Dominik Schmid for the game against YB on Sunday afternoon.

The left-back suffered a concussion in the match against Lausanne.

It is unknown whether he will be back in the squad for the Cup final. FCB have announced that the progress and further tests in the coming week will determine whether Schmid is fit to play. Show more

FCB defender Dominik Schmid was injured in the 3-2 win against Lausanne on Wednesday evening. He had to be substituted in the 78th minute and was taken to hospital.

FC Basel have now announced that Schmid has suffered a concussion and a fracture in the facial area "below the left eye". No operation is necessary.

Schmid will miss FCB "until further notice". He will miss the game against YB on Sunday afternoon. It is not known whether he will be ready to play again in the Cup final at the end of May. "The progress and further checks next week will determine the full-back's fitness for the upcoming games," writes FCB.