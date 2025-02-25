Dominique Blanc makes his case: The Frenchman wants to continue his career as a UEFA official Keystone

Dominique Blanc may stay involved in football as an official. The outgoing President of the Swiss Football Association is standing for election to the UEFA Executive Committee.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Frenchman is one of eleven candidates running for a total of seven posts with a four-year term of office - an eighth post on the UEFA Executive Committee is reserved for a woman, while two other people will be elected with a two-year mandate. The ballot will take place on April 3, and Blanc's successor at the helm of the SFA will be appointed on May 24.

Blanc, an entrepreneur from the canton of Vaud, can certainly put forward arguments for his election - in addition to his presidency of the SFA. A SFA communiqué announcing his candidacy lists his achievements: He is Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Women's EURO 2024 SA and has been involved in football for years, including internationally in the area of human rights and sustainability.

He is a member of the FIFA Subcommittee for Human Rights and Social Responsibility, as well as chairing the UEFA working group on human rights and sustainability and is currently a special advisor to this group. Blanc also sits on the board of the UEFA Children Foundation.