A spat ahead of the UEFA Super Cup Donnarumma announces his departure from PSG: "I'm disappointed and disheartened"

12.8.2025 - 22:30

Gianluigi Donnarumma is about to leave PSG.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is about to leave PSG.
Gianluigi Donnarumma virtually announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain on social media. He would have liked to stay and blames others for his impending departure.

12.08.2025, 22:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma and Paris Saint-Germain are probably going their separate ways.
  • In an emotional statement on social media, the Italian writes: "Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group."
  • Donnarumma is missing from the Parisians' squad for the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. blue Zoom will broadcast the match between PSG and Tottenham live on free-to-air TV (kick-off is at 21:00).
Show more

Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has taken to social media to express his frustration at his impending departure from Champions League winners Paris St. Germain. "Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened," the 26-year-old wrote in a message on social media.

Donnarumma titled his post "To the special Paris fans", with the content already sounding like an inevitable farewell. "I hope that I can look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eye one last time and say goodbye in style," wrote the goalkeeper: "If that doesn't happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean so much to me and I will never forget them."

The PSG team is like a "second family" to him. Donnarumma thanked his team-mates for "every fight, every laugh, every moment together. You will always be my brothers." It was a "great honour" for him to have played for this club and in Paris.

Luis Enrique: My decision

The goalkeeper is not in the squad for Wednesday's European Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur (21:00 live on blue Zoom). This is his "own decision", said PSG coach Luis Enrique: "I take full responsibility." He wanted a different type of goalkeeper, but still considers Donnarumma to be "one of the best goalkeepers in the world".

According to media reports, Donnarumma has been asked by PSG to look for a new club. The English Premier League is the likely destination. Donnarumma's contract in Paris runs until the summer of 2026.

New arrival as successor

Lucas Chevalier, who was recently signed from Parisian league rivals OSC Lille, is likely to be in the Paris goal for the clash with Europa League winners Tottenham in Udine, Italy. The 23-year-old is said to have cost around 40 million euros in transfer fees.

Donnarumma moved to Paris from AC Milan in the summer of 2021 and won the Champions League for the first time with the French capital club at the end of May. The goalkeeper played a key role in the title with some strong performances.

