Just one day after PSG's regular keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was publicly booted out, his successor Lucas Chevalier made a blunder in the Super Cup against Tottenham. The net is enraptured.

Tobias Benz

It's bitter: Lucas Chevalier makes a huge blunder in his first match for Paris Saint-Germain. After a free kick, he is unable to save Tottenham's Christian Romero's header properly and deflects the ball into his own goal (see video above).

Although the Frenchman was responsible for the 2-0 deficit at the time, Kang-in Lee and Gonçalo Ramos saved the Parisians with two late goals in the penalty shoot-out. And there, Chevalier was able to distinguish himself after all - the 23-year-old saved Micky van de Ven's penalty kick to secure victory for his side.

However, because the Frenchman's blunder came just 24 hours after PSG's regular keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had been publicly booted out, the net was full of malice for the goal conceded by the Parisians. Coach Luis Enrique, who, according to his own statement, initiated the surprising change in goalkeeper, has come in for particular criticism.

Enrique also knows that Donnarumma's shadow in Paris is likely to be a problem for his new goalkeeper. Despite the blunder against Tottenham, the coach demonstratively stood in front of Chevalier after the game. He hugged him effusively on the pitch. At the press conference, the Spanish coach said: "Lucas Chevalier was incredible. I'm delighted for him."

The reactions from the net

"Luis Enrique in front of Donnarumma's house"

"Coaches who place importance on goalkeepers being good with the ball instead of concentrating on their actual job - which is to save balls - are probably the 'wokest' thing in the history of football. They deserve to have their coaching licenses revoked. Why should they get rid of Donnarumma?"

Managers who prioritize goalkeepers being good with their feet over their primary job-making saves, has to be the most woke thing in football history. They deserve to have their coaching badges revoked.



Getting rid of Donnarumma for what? — RMZZ (@BlancoRMzz) August 13, 2025

"I'm sure Donnarumma is watching this game right now with a big smile on his face."

I just know Donnarumma is watching this game with the biggest smile on his face right now — 🫵🏽 (@idoxvi) August 13, 2025

More reactions from the net

Donnarumma watching chevalier concede 2 goals from Tottenham😂 pic.twitter.com/bODNgSybsP — Dennoh (@CFC_dennoh) August 13, 2025

Gigio Donnarumma watching Chevalier right now… ajajajaja🤐 pic.twitter.com/UMWUuhHxFz — AzzurriXtra🇮🇹 (@XtraAzzurri) August 13, 2025

Donnarumma at home right now pic.twitter.com/Prt5euZSvQ — Itsdaijon (@DaijonGordon) August 13, 2025

It’s a good thing PSG signed a goalkeeper who is good with his feet pic.twitter.com/CsK216yAsX — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 13, 2025

