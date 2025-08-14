  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Enrique should lose his coaching license" Donnarumma heir Chevalier blunders against Tottenham and makes the net laugh

Tobias Benz

14.8.2025

Just one day after PSG's regular keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was publicly booted out, his successor Lucas Chevalier made a blunder in the Super Cup against Tottenham. The net is enraptured.

14.08.2025, 08:00

It's bitter: Lucas Chevalier makes a huge blunder in his first match for Paris Saint-Germain. After a free kick, he is unable to save Tottenham's Christian Romero's header properly and deflects the ball into his own goal (see video above).

Although the Frenchman was responsible for the 2-0 deficit at the time, Kang-in Lee and Gonçalo Ramos saved the Parisians with two late goals in the penalty shoot-out. And there, Chevalier was able to distinguish himself after all - the 23-year-old saved Micky van de Ven's penalty kick to secure victory for his side.

However, because the Frenchman's blunder came just 24 hours after PSG's regular keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had been publicly booted out, the net was full of malice for the goal conceded by the Parisians. Coach Luis Enrique, who, according to his own statement, initiated the surprising change in goalkeeper, has come in for particular criticism.

Enrique also knows that Donnarumma's shadow in Paris is likely to be a problem for his new goalkeeper. Despite the blunder against Tottenham, the coach demonstratively stood in front of Chevalier after the game. He hugged him effusively on the pitch. At the press conference, the Spanish coach said: "Lucas Chevalier was incredible. I'm delighted for him."

UEFA Super Cup highlights. PSG come from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win on penalties

UEFA Super Cup highlightsPSG come from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win on penalties

The reactions from the net

"Luis Enrique in front of Donnarumma's house"

"Coaches who place importance on goalkeepers being good with the ball instead of concentrating on their actual job - which is to save balls - are probably the 'wokest' thing in the history of football. They deserve to have their coaching licenses revoked. Why should they get rid of Donnarumma?"

"I'm sure Donnarumma is watching this game right now with a big smile on his face."

More reactions from the net

You might also be interested in this

Football news

Press conference in the ticker. Ardon Jashari speaks ahead of his Milan debut

Press conference in the tickerArdon Jashari speaks ahead of his Milan debut

Relegation battle looms. Xhaka talks about the

Relegation battle loomsXhaka talks about the "biggest challenge" of his career

He set a curious Bundesliga record. This is the new FCB striker Moritz Broschinski

He set a curious Bundesliga recordThis is the new FCB striker Moritz Broschinski

Challenge League Highlights. Aarau back in the lead after winning the replay

Challenge League HighlightsAarau back in the lead after winning the replay

Negotiations underway. New role for Marco Reus at BVB?

Negotiations underwayNew role for Marco Reus at BVB?