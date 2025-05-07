  1. Residential Customers
Arsenal stars despair at PSG goalie Donnarumma makes the summer and saves miraculously

Patrick Lämmle

7.5.2025

Ginaluigi Donnarumma makes several top saves in the semi-final second leg against Arsenal.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

Gianluigi Donnarumma prevents an early goal in the semi-final second leg against Arsenal with absolutely world-class saves. It was very reminiscent of Yann Sommer's performance the previous evening.

07.05.2025, 21:57

07.05.2025, 22:30

Video highlightsPSG beat Arsenal and face Yann Sommer's Inter Milan in the Champions League final

Arsenal had to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against PSG. And the English side put the pedal to the metal from the start, but they hit a brick wall. Because there was no way around Gianluigi Donnarumma, at least in the opening minutes. The Italian's performance was unbelievable.

In the 4th minute, he reflexively fends off a shot from point-blank range. Evil tongues could now claim that Donnarumma is almost shot down and can no longer dodge.

Well, there are always complainers. But the way Donnarumma deflects Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard's shot around the post in the 8th minute is simply world class and reminiscent of the Yann Sommer parade show from the previous evening.

A good quarter of an hour later, the rest of the Parisians check into the semi-final match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to hit the post in the 17th minute, before Fabián Ruiz irresistibly fired the ball into the net 10 minutes later.

Follow the match in the ticker

Will Arsenal get back into the game? Follow the match in the video ticker.

