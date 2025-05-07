Gianluigi Donnarumma prevents PSG from conceding an early goal and later equalizing in the semi-final second leg against Arsenal with absolutely world-class saves. A brilliant performance, comparable to that of Yann Sommer the previous evening.

Patrick Lämmle

Arsenal had to make up a 0:1 deficit from the first leg against PSG. And the English side put the pedal to the metal from the start, but they hit a brick wall. Because there was no way around Gianluigi Donnarumma for a long time. The Italian's performance was unbelievable.

In the 4th minute, he reflexively fends off a shot from point-blank range. Evil tongues could now claim that Donnarumma is almost shot down and can no longer dodge.

Well, there are always complainers. But the way Donnarumma deflects Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard's shot around the post in the 8th minute is simply world class and reminiscent of the Yann Sommer parade show from the previous evening.

A good quarter of an hour later, the rest of the Parisians check into the semi-final match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to hit the post in the 17th minute, before Fabián Ruiz irresistibly tapped the ball into the net 10 minutes later.

Donnarumma also top after the break

In the 63rd minute, Donnarumma prevented Arsenal from equalizing with another brilliant save, perhaps his greatest of the evening. Who knows what would have happened in the closing stages had the 1.96-meter man not steered the ball around the post with his fingertips.

And that's how it looked for Yann Sommer the night before ...

