The fact that PSG are in the Champions League final is largely down to the performance of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian made Arsenal despair and is looking forward to a duel with friends.

Gianluigi Donnarumma hectors the Parisians into the final with several brilliant saves and says: "It will be tough against Inter, but very nice."

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé were not enough for PSG to win the title, now the young guns could do it. Donnarumma: "We're playing more as a team now." Show more

Praise from the opposition, huge cheers from their own fans and the anticipation of a Champions League final with many familiar faces - everything was going well for Gianluigi Donnarumma. With outstanding saves, the star goalkeeper kept Paris Saint-Germain in the game and ultimately made the 2:1 victory against FC Arsenal possible. Now it's time for the Italy international goalkeeper to face Inter Milan in the final on May 31 in Munich.

"I'm excited, I'll be challenging many of my teammates from the national team, it will be exciting. I'm already thinking about it, I'll meet friends, my old goalkeeping coach," said Donnarumma on Amazon Prime. "It will be tough against Inter, but very nice."

Arsenal praise Donnarumma's performance

The semi-final against Arsenal FC was also tough. 11:19 shots on goal, 4:21 crosses, 2:6 corners, 10:20 dribbles and 46% possession - the French were inferior to the English in almost all relevant statistical categories. But in the end it was still 2:1 for the hosts.

And Donnarumma played the biggest part in that. "If you look at who was their best player on the pitch in the two games, it was their goalkeeper," said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. "He made the difference for them." Midfielder Declan Rice said: "It was one of those nights where the goalkeeper made unbelievable saves."

Donnarumma on Mbappé: "Our spirit has changed"

In the first year after the departure of superstar Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, Donnarumma is now one of the biggest names in the PSG squad, which had previously relied on big star power for years. However, neither Mbappé, Neymar, Lionel Messi nor Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Champions League title with Paris.

The fact that, five years after losing to FC Bayern Munich in the final, they now have the chance to do so for the second time in the club's history is also due to the new approach of many young and compatible players. "Our spirit has changed. We now act much more as a team. We play for each other," said Donnarumma when asked about Mbappé.

"The spirit has changed with us. We're much more of a team now," said Gigi Donnarumma after reaching the final. Keystone

Donnarumma continued: "Of course we miss him, he's one of the best players in the world and I wish him all the best because he's a good friend. But at the moment the team is close together and things are going well. That's how we won the European Championship with Italy. That makes the difference in any team." However, a goalkeeper at his level also helps enormously.