Good reaction in Munich: The Dortmund players around captain Emre Can (M) and goalscorer Maximilian Beier (r) applaud their fans after the final whistle. Picture: dpa

The positive reaction to the 0:4 in Barcelona against FC Bayern pleases Dortmund's coach and bosses. A second leg target is set and a psychological game in the league final spurt is opened up.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the clear defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, Dortmund showed the hoped-for reaction in the Bundesliga classic and fought out a 2:2 draw at Bayern.

"I think the team felt a bit of a sense of honor," said a delighted Lars Ricken after the game.

BVB now want to strike back in the second leg against Barcelona. "For me, it's about approaching the game in such a way that we want to win it and show in our stadium that we can keep up with Barcelona," said coach Niko Kovac. Show more

After the positive reaction in the Bundesliga classic at FC Bayern, coach Niko Kovac is sending Borussia Dortmund's professional footballers into the Champions League second leg against the seemingly overpowering FC Barcelona with a clear objective. "For me, it's about approaching the game in such a way that we want to win it and show in our stadium that we can keep up with Barcelona," said Kovac after the 2:2 in Munich.

After the 4-0 defeat in the quarter-final first leg, BVB's progress against Hansi Flick's Catalan top team seems like a mission impossible. "That would probably be the biggest football miracle in the history of Borussia Dortmund," said sporting director Lars Ricken in a Sky interview with a view to the second game on Tuesday (21:00 live on blue Sport). But they "owe it to the fans that we give everything. And the goal must be to win."

BVB professionals "grabbed by the honor"

Ricken liked the BVB players' reaction to the disgrace of Barcelona. "I think the team felt a bit of a sense of honor," said the ex-professional.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl expressed similar sentiments. "The analysis on Thursday was very critical," he said, reflecting on the disaster against Barça. "We put up a really good fight here," he said of the performance against Bayern. Captain Emre Can also spoke of "a good reaction". The team had shown "a completely different picture than on Wednesday".

With an eye on the Bundesliga table and the battle for the international starting places, Kehl was eager to attack. The 45-year-old opened the psychological game against the rivals ahead of BVB, such as Mainz, Freiburg and Gladbach.

League final spurt: building pressure from the "hunter role"

"We are in the hunter's role. I'm curious to see how other teams, who for a while didn't believe they could compete for the international places, deal with it. That creates a pressure situation," said Kehl.

Five matchdays before the end of the season, BVB are three points behind a place in the European Cup. "We are very close," said Kehl combatively. The Champions League certainly seems out of reach. Coach Kovac and boss Ricken also do not want to write off international business just yet.

"We will now decide with the next games against Gladbach, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg what the point in Munich will be worth," said Ricken: "Every point, every win is important, because in the end, no matter where we play in Europe, there could be a lot of millions (euros) at stake."