Gregor Kobel and Dortmund are aiming to qualify directly for the round of 16 in the Champions League. Picture: Keystone

Dortmund will probably need a win away against Tottenham to secure a direct place in the round of 16. The Champions League is not only important financially. The opponent is struggling.

DPA dpa

Borussia Dortmund want to use the momentum from their last-minute win against FC St. Pauli to storm towards the last 16 of the Champions League. "We are now flying to London with a tailwind in the truest sense of the word," said managing director Lars Ricken at Dortmund airport. "We want this final against Inter!"

The 49-year-old's plan is clear: first win at Tottenham Hotspur (Tuesday, 9 p.m.) and then clinch a direct place in the round of 16 against Inter Milan at home next week.

Good starting position

With two games remaining and eleven points, BVB have every chance. Last season, when they played in the new league system for the first time, they needed 16 points to qualify directly for the round of 16. FC Brugge, in 24th place and the last team entitled to participate in the play-offs, had as many points after eight games as BVB has now.

In the British capital, Borussia will face an opponent with the same number of points, but one that is also in a bad way. Spurs are a force at home in European competitions. However, their current form is clearly in BVB's favor - despite all the debates about their playing deficiencies.

Tottenham coach under pressure

With one draw and two wins, coach Niko Kovac's team have made a good start to the new year in terms of results, consolidating second place in the Bundesliga. Tottenham, on the other hand, are lagging far behind their own standards in the Premier League, as they did last season.

Coach Thomas Frank's side have failed to win five competitive games in a row and were knocked out of the FA Cup. Nevertheless, Ricken warned: "If anyone thinks it's possible now with less than 100 percent, I'm sorry to say: that's not going to happen."

Tottenham had the BVB experience in a negative sense on Saturday. While the Revierclub won through Emre Can's 96th-minute penalty, Spurs lost the city duel against West Ham by conceding a goal in stoppage time. The mood among the fans is heated. According to media reports, coach Frank has to fear for his job at the Europa League winners.

Special significance of the Champions League

Kovac has no such worries in Dortmund. BVB have scored reliably with the 54-year-old on the sidelines. However, the B grade has been the subject of repeated criticism recently. Dortmund did not dominate their opponents and lacked creativity going forward. As long as Borussia continue to score one more goal than their opponents, this can be tolerated. However, the mood could quickly change.

Because Borussia has already been eliminated from the cup and, in view of FC Bayern's superiority in the league, the only realistic goal is to qualify for the top flight again, the most important European club competition is of particular importance. Advancing in the Champions League is not only important financially. The top flight also offers the only remaining chance to make this season a very special one.

