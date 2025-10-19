BVB coach Kovac scolds referee: "Everything whistled to pieces" - Gallery Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is annoyed with the referee in the top match in Munich. Image: dpa Harry Kane scores with his head to make it 1-0 for FC Bayern. Image: dpa BVB coach Kovac scolds referee: "Everything whistled to pieces" - Gallery Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is annoyed with the referee in the top match in Munich. Image: dpa Harry Kane scores with his head to make it 1-0 for FC Bayern. Image: dpa

Dortmund lose in Munich - and BVB coach Kovac has nothing good to say about referee Bastian Dankert's refereeing. One scene in particular has the visiting coach in a bad mood.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern win the German classic against Dortmund 2:1 in front of a home crowd and extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is annoyed with the referee's performance after the final whistle and says: "He blew the whistle on a lot of things where we all grabbed our heads. That wasn't football."

A duel between Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy shortly before Bayern took a 1-0 lead leads to discussions. Referee Dankert defends himself: "That's customary in the Bundesliga, so I awarded the goal." Show more

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac heavily criticized referee Bastian Dankert after the 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga top match at FC Bayern. "He blew the whistle on everything, so petty," complained the Borussia coach in an interview on Sky. "The referee's performance was really bad today," Kovac added later on ZDF, saying: "He blew the whistle on a lot of things that made us all scratch our heads. That was not football."

In particular, Munich's opening goal by star striker Harry Kane caused Kovac great offense. Before scoring his header, Kane had slightly pushed his opponent Serhou Guirassy away from him with both arms. "Basically, that's not a foul for me either," said Kovac. But because Dankert was generally very petty with his whistle, Kovac said it was "a clear wrong decision. He should have taken it back."

Kovac predicts: "Now I'll be in trouble again"

The BVB coach had already argued with the referee during the match and was also cautioned for it. "I told him: The yellow card is okay. My first half wasn't good. But his entire game wasn't good either. I have to say that too."

Kovac cited match-winner Kane, the best player on the pitch that evening with a goal and a number of outstanding actions, as an example. "A great player," Kovac also thought, but added: "Harry Kane is an Englishman. He would never have gotten what he was whistled for today in England." Kovac then added: "Now I'm getting into trouble again, but I have to say this."

Referee Dankert defends himself: "That's customary"

Referee Dankert defended his decision not to cancel Kane's 1:0. "That's a completely normal movement cycle of the attacker and also the defender," he said on Sky. "It's not a push, not a push into the back of Serhou Guirassy that Harry Kane gets a header there." Even when looking at the video footage of the scene after the final whistle, he said he saw "no impulse" that would have made a foul whistle against Kane necessary. "That's standard practice in the Bundesliga, which is why I conceded the goal."

Kane himself also commented on the situation - as expected, he considers his tackle to be within the rules. "If we whistle something like that as a foul, then I don't know where it's going to go," said the goalscorer.

