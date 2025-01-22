If Nuri Sahin is still on the Dortmund bench against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, it would be a surprise. Talks about the coach's future are due to take place today.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dortmund lose 2-1 to FC Bologna in the Champions League and also lose their fourth game of the year.

The air is getting thinner and thinner for BVB coach Nuri Sahin. "I'm also the coach for that. I'm responsible for the performance we put in," said Sahin after the game.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl announced talks on Wednesday about how to proceed. Show more

Nuri Sahin is realistic about his situation as Borussia Dortmund coach. "It's clear: you have to win games and we lost the game again. We've now lost four games in a row," said the 36-year-old after the 2-1 Champions League defeat at FC Bologna. "And yes, let's see," he added meaningfully.

Sahin, managing director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl announced that they would hold talks today on how to proceed. Anything other than a separation from Sahin would be a huge surprise.

Support in the team will probably not help Sahin

"If a change of coach solves all the problems, solves all the side issues, then that's not a problem at all," said Sahin. "That's what I'm the coach for. I'm responsible for the performance we put in. In the end, we have to deliver." BVB once again failed to do so. "At the moment, it's not about me, but about this club Borussia Dortmund, which is going through a difficult time," said Sahin.

He probably won't be helped by the fact that the team is apparently still behind him. The goal celebration after Serhou Guirassy made it 1-0 in the meantime, who ran to Sahin, gave a strong impression. "Believe me: I wouldn't stay for a second if I knew the team wasn't behind me or with me," said Sahin.

Kehl also explained: "I didn't have the feeling that the team was playing against the coach - not even in the last few games." The former BVB professional added: "Nevertheless, we're in tenth place in the Bundesliga and we've also slipped a little in the Champions League." After half of the games on the penultimate matchday in the league phase of the Champions League, Dortmund are in 13th place.

Videos from the department