Dortmund face FC Barcelona away from home in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. The Germans have defensive worries, while the Catalan offense is in splendid form.

At the weekend, BVB's world seemed at least halfway back to normal. The Westphalians had recorded a convincing 4:1 victory in Freiburg. And with the competition in the battle for the international places slipping up almost across the board, the Black & Yellows are now just five points off fourth place in the Champions League with six rounds to go.

However, the next setback followed on Monday. BVB announced the bad news that "Nico Schlotterbeck is out for the season". The 25-year-old defender suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during training. Alongside Swiss national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, the German international has been one of the few constants in Niko Kovac's team so far this season.

Spectacle guaranteed

Unlike in the league and in the cup, last year's finalists are once again doing well in the Champions League. However, one of the toughest possible opponents now awaits in the shape of FC Barcelona. BVB lost to the Catalans in the league phase in mid-December. However, the 2:3 in front of a home crowd did not fuel any fears among the Germans, but rather raised hopes of a coup and advancing to the semi-finals. In a spectacular exchange of blows, the Catalans had the better of a goal from Ferran Torres five minutes before the end. However, the Bundesliga team also had chances to win. Nevertheless, FC Barcelona go into this knockout duel as clear favorites.

German coach Hansi Flick has breathed new life into FC Barcelona after his arrival in the summer and a title-less last season. The Catalans have their sights firmly set on the treble of the league, cup and Champions League, are unbeaten in all competitions this year and have now gone 23 games unbeaten. Having failed to reach the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain last year, they are aiming for their first title in the top flight since 2015.

Barcelona's showpiece is its excellent attack, which includes former Borussia player Robert Lewandowski, super talent Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres. In the league phase alone, Barça scored 28 goals in eight games. That does not bode well for BVB, especially as another established central defender in addition to Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, is likely to miss the first leg.

PSG favorites against Aston Villa

In the second game of the evening, Paris Saint-Germain take on Aston Villa. The French side clinched their fourth championship title in a row at the weekend and are considered one of the favorites for the title after their impressive victory over Liverpool in the round of 16. A semi-final qualification for the English side would be a big surprise.