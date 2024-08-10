The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
-
-
Dortmund sign Beier from Hoffenheim
Borussia Dortmund have responded to the departure of Niclas Füllkrug by signing Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old striker arrives from Hoffenheim and signs a five-year contract with BVB.
The transfer fee is reportedly on a par with the Füllkrug transfer to West Ham, which brought Gregor Kobel's club around 30 million euros.
Beier, who can be deployed flexibly in attack, scored 16 goals in 33 games for Hoffenheim last season, after which he made his debut for the German national team in June and jumped on the European Championship bandwagon. He played in the preliminary round against Switzerland at the finals.
-
Now it's final: Alvarez moves to Atlético
World champion Julian Alvarez is leaving Manchester City and moving to Atlético Madrid in Spain. The 24-year-old Argentinian has signed a six-year contract with the Madrilenians.
Neither club has disclosed the transfer fee. According to the Spanish media, it is said to be around 75 million euros. Ten million euros could be added as a bonus payment. This would make Alvarez the second most expensive purchase in the history of the "Colchoneros". Atlético only paid more for João Felix. The Portuguese came from Benfica Lisbon for over €120 million in 2019.
Despite his qualities, Alvarez was always overshadowed by Erling Haaland in the center of attack in Manchester. In two years, he scored 36 times in 103 games for the Sky Blues. As Manuel Akanji's team-mate, he won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.
-
Barcelona apparently have problems with Olmos registration
FC Barcelona has mismanaged its finances in recent years and has since been forced to take cost-cutting measures. In the past, the club was only allowed to spend a quarter or a third of its income. With the return of the 1:1 rule, problems with signing players should be a thing of the past.
But apparently Barcelona's hands are still tied. Last Friday, the Spanish top club announced the transfer of Dani Olmo. The transfer fee is said to be 55 million euros. Now "Cadena SER" reports that Olmo is not yet eligible to play.
Barcelona would not be able to implement the 1:1 rule. In other words: The Catalans may have to part with one of their top earners in order to complete Olmo's registration in accordance with the rules.
Barça start the new season next Friday. The runners-up will host Valencia.
-
Bayern's dream transfer threatens to fall through
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have lost the bidding for French talent Désiré Doué. The talented attacking player from Stade Rennes is said to have decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Olympic Games.
In recent weeks, a transfer to Bayern was almost considered a certainty. Munich had been courting Doué for a long time and, according to media reports, had presented him with a clear plan to make the transfer palatable. Doué was one of the absolute dream transfers of Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who had also personally campaigned for the Frenchman.
Thanks to the sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussiar Mazraoui to Manchester United, the steep transfer fee would also have been affordable. Bayern are said to have agreed to pay up to 60 million euros for the 19-year-old.
However, Doué is now said to have informed the management of the German record champions that there is no interest in a move to Munich. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has reached an agreement with PSG. A transfer to the French capital is imminent. The two clubs have yet to agree on the final details.
-
Drama surrounding Koopmeiners' transfer to Juve continues
The tug-of-war surrounding Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners could finally be coming to an end. After the Dutchman tried to secure his dream transfer to Juventus, there is now confirmation of a new offer from the "Old Lady".
According to the report, an improved offer of 55 million euros has been received from Turin. It would be a record deal for a Serie A midfielder. Negotiations are ongoing.
Koopmeiners had previously made negative headlines because he was allegedly no longer willing to train with the Bergamo side. "Koopmeiners already has an agreement with Juve. He no longer wants to train with us. The club feels blackmailed by this situation," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said recently.
-
Nico Williams to Barcelona probably a definite failure
Spanish jewel Nico Williams will probably play the coming season for Athletic Bilbao. After numerous rumors that the attacking player will not be leaving the club this summer and will play for Barcelona after all, the Basques have announced their squad for the new season on social media.
Among them is Nico Williams, who has even been given a new number, the legendary 10. In a video, the 22-year-old expresses his delight at the new number on his back. "I am very proud to take over the number 10 from Muniain and want to make history like him."
That sounds a lot like the winger will be staying.
-
Is Joao Felix now moving to Chelsea?
Atlético Madrid are worried that the deals for Connor Gallagher (Chelsea to Atlético) and Julivan Alvarez (ManCity to Atlético) could also collapse following the collapse of striker Samu Omorodion's transfer to Chelsea FC.
Despite numerous reports about the finalization of the two transfers, the club has not yet officially presented either Gallagher or Alvarez. Apparently, the two arrivals are closely linked to the departure of Omorodion to Chelsea.
In order to secure the transfers, the transfer of Joao Felix to Chelsea FC is now being discussed. Super agent Jorge Mendes is currently in London for talks. The player has already agreed to the transfer.
-
Tottenham bring in Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur have found what they were looking for in a new goalscorer. Dominic Solanke is moving from Bournemouth to North London for 64.3 million euros. This makes the 26-year-old striker the most expensive transfer in Spurs' club history. His contract runs until 2030.
-
De Ligt and Mazraoui in a double pack to Manchester
The transfers of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United are about to be finalized. According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, everything is now ready for the expected double transfer. Bayern are expected to pay 70 million euros for the two players.
-
Liam Millar moves to Hull City
FC Basel announced on Friday that Liam Millar will not be returning to the Rheinknie after his loan. Like ex-YB goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi days earlier, the 24-year-old Canadian is moving to Hull City.
-
Aldin Turkes leaves FC Winterthur with immediate effect
Aldin Turkes is moving from Winterthur to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina to FC Sarajevo with immediate effect. This was announced by his former club on Friday.
The 28-year-old center forward, who played internationally for the Swiss and Bosnian youth teams, joined FC Winterthur a year ago from Lausanne. In 37 appearances in the Super League and Cup, he scored ten goals.
-
Lee Carsley interim England national coach
Following the resignation of Gareth Southgate, England U21 national team coach Lee Carsley has been appointed interim England national team coach. According to the Football Association (FA), the 50-year-old Carsley will initially coach England in the two Nations League games against Ireland and Finland in September. It is not ruled out that he will remain coach in the fall until a permanent solution is found.
Lee Carsley has been in charge of England's U21s for three years. A year ago, he led this team to the U21 European Championship title. Carsley has already been part of Gareth Southgate's extended staff at the last three major tournaments for the senior national team (European Championship 2021, World Cup 2022 and European Championship 2024).
-
Now it's final: Olmo is moving to Barcelona
Dani Olmo is leaving RB Leipzig and returning to his youth club FC Barcelona. The 26-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder has signed a contract with the Catalans valid until the end of June 2030 with a release clause of 500 million euros, as the club announced. According to media reports, the transfer fee amounts to 55 million euros plus seven million euros in additional payments.
-
VfB Stuttgart signs European Championship player Deniz Undav
After a loan spell last season, 28-year-old German international striker Deniz Undav is joining the Champions League side from the Bundesliga on a permanent basis.
Undav signed a contract valid until the summer of 2027 for a transfer fee of just under 30 million euros, according to media reports.
Undav was on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and was one of the top performers at the surprise team of the 2023/24 season with 28 scoring points as a congenial strike partner to Serhou Guirassy, who moved to Borussia Dortmund.
-
Mehmedi will not be sporting director in North Macedonia
Former national team star Admir Mehmedi is to take over the position of sporting director at North Macedonian club KF Shkëndija, as recently reported by "Blick" and "Schaffhauser Nachrichten". A false report, as Mehmedi emphasized to blue Sport: "That's not true, I'm not going to be head of sport. The only thing that is true: I know the owner family."
It is also true that the 33-year-old with cult status will start as the new Super League expert at blue Sport at the end of August.