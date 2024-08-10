Borussia Dortmund have responded to the departure of Niclas Füllkrug by signing Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old striker arrives from Hoffenheim and signs a five-year contract with BVB.

The transfer fee is reportedly on a par with the Füllkrug transfer to West Ham, which brought Gregor Kobel's club around 30 million euros.

Beier, who can be deployed flexibly in attack, scored 16 goals in 33 games for Hoffenheim last season, after which he made his debut for the German national team in June and jumped on the European Championship bandwagon. He played in the preliminary round against Switzerland at the finals.